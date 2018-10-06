Artist gets in trouble for making an illustration of a menstruating Goddess Durga

The complaint against Aniket Mitra was made on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police. (Source: IE Bangla)

Menstruation is both a blessing and curse in the life of women as there is a lot of taboo and stigma surrounding the topic. This is, unfortunately, the rule of the society. In most cases, women are prohibited from performing puja or rituals during menstruation. Artist Aniket Mitra wanted to break this myth through his own creation. He wanted to send across a special message through his illustration of the red lotus and blood stains on a sanitary napkin.

However, he created a stir after posting the picture on social media. A group of people suddenly came together to create jokes and started criticizing. Even some prominent people are included in the list. Similarly, some progressive people came forward. But the real trouble started when the police got a complaint. The complaint against Aniket Mitra was made on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police. Aniket’s creation attacked the religious sentiments of the people. The photograph was taken down from Facebook within 24 hours of making the complaint. However, many such pictures have been drawn by Aniket.

Upon contacting Aniket, he said, “I have not been contacted by the Kolkata police. But the shocking part is, most of the netizens who attacked me are women. So who am I fighting for? I told my wife that I don’t know who will say what, hence do whatever your heart says.” In the land, where people worship menstruation at the Kamakhaya temple, what’s all this chaos going on.”

Despite taking down the picture from Facebook, some people have already shared it. It can be said that this is a viral picture. And in the words of Aniket, “Whatever anyone says, my work and what I want to say, that will be expressed through my creation.”

(This article first appears on IE Bangla)

