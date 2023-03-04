NFTs to create awareness about mental health at Art Dubai

“Memoria” and “Knots” are 3D sculptures as well as NFTs which are featured at Art Dubai Digital at the Morrow Collective booth in the Mina A ’Salam Lounge, Madinat Jumeirah.

The sculptures are a creative and scientific collaboration between Fabin Rasheed, a notable artist and designer who works at the intersection of art and technology, and Dr Murali Doraiswamy, a physician and brain scientist, who works in the mental health sphere.

Both works are inspired by Rasheed’s own personal journey through depression and emphasises on the importance of building self-efficacy when in recovery. Memoria depicts two humans, with one listening and caring for the other, which over time helps in the healing process. “The sculpture when viewed from the front has two faces while from the back, we realise they are both one. At the spiritual level, this also reflects the need to transcend the apparent duality of nature and enter a unified world,” said Rasheed.

Spotlighting the importance of connectedness, self-efficacy and love in healing, the artworks can be viewed in 3D/augmented reality.

There is a gold-toned wire-like strip connecting the two heads which is a composite EEG from Rasheed’s brain, which he recorded before and after recovery, symbolic of the flourishing process– from illness to recovery and from the past to the present.

Knots, on the other hand, is a psycho-spiritual commentary on the human condition. “The mirror in the sculpture represents the ego, constantly thinking about oneself and judging everything from one’s perspective. The singular viewpoint is the human condition we all experience,” said Rasheed, explaining that the mirror is attached to the head through knots on threads which is a big burden for a person’s psyche.

Moreover, the knots represent the psychological conditioning from past incidents, traumas and suppressions, present in the subconscious, because of which a person can only see himself or herself all the time. The question arises whether the knots can be released one-by-one, and by doing so, can we finally break free and reach our purest self, free from past conditioning.

The aim is to create awareness around mental health and well-being, and help people realise through love and healing, people can overcome depression and flourish.

Art Dubai will exhibit more than 100 modern and digital art galleries from over 40 nations.

