scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

NFTs to create awareness about mental health at Art Dubai

Spotlighting the importance of connectedness, self-efficacy and love in healing, the art works can be viewed in 3D/AR and will be available for sale starting March 1 at Nifty Gateway’s website. 

FabinBoth works are inspired by Rasheed’s own personal journey through depression and emphasises on the importance of building self-efficacy when in recovery. (Source: Fabin Rashid)

Memoria” and “Knots” are 3D sculptures as well as NFTs which are featured at Art Dubai Digital at the Morrow Collective booth in the Mina A ’Salam Lounge, Madinat Jumeirah. 

The sculptures are a creative and scientific collaboration between Fabin Rasheed, a notable artist and designer who works at the intersection of art and technology, and Dr Murali Doraiswamy, a physician and brain scientist, who works in the mental health sphere. 

Both works are inspired by Rasheed’s own personal journey through depression and emphasises on the importance of building self-efficacy when in recovery. Memoria depicts two humans, with one listening and caring for the other, which over time helps in the healing process. “The sculpture when viewed from the front has two faces while from the back, we realise they are both one. At the spiritual level, this also reflects the need to transcend the apparent duality of nature and enter a unified world,” said Rasheed. 

Spotlighting the importance of connectedness, self-efficacy and love in healing, the artworks can be viewed in 3D/augmented reality. 

There is a gold-toned wire-like strip connecting the two heads which is a composite EEG from Rasheed’s brain, which he recorded before and after recovery, symbolic of the flourishing process– from illness to recovery and from the past to the present.

Memoria At the spiritual level, this also reflects the need to transcend the apparent duality of nature and enter a unified world (Source: Fabin Rasheed)

Knots, on the other hand, is a psycho-spiritual commentary on the human condition. “The mirror in the sculpture represents the ego, constantly thinking about oneself and judging everything from one’s perspective. The singular viewpoint is the human condition we all experience,” said Rasheed, explaining that the mirror is attached to the head through knots on threads which is a big burden for a person’s psyche.

ALSO READ |Know more about the viral kinetic structure with a heart-shaped swing

Moreover, the knots represent the psychological conditioning from past incidents, traumas and suppressions, present in the subconscious, because of which a person can only see himself or herself all the time. The question arises whether the knots can be released one-by-one, and by doing so, can we finally break free and reach our purest self, free from past conditioning.

Advertisement
Knots The knots represent the psychological conditioning from past incidents, traumas and suppressions, present in the subconscious, because of which the person can only see himself or herself all the time. (Source: Fabin Rasheed)

The aim is to create awareness around mental health and well-being, and help people realise through love and healing, people can overcome depression and flourish. 

Art Dubai will exhibit more than 100 modern and digital art galleries from over 40 nations.

Also Read
Akbar Padamsee paintings, artist Akbar Padamsee, Mumbai art exhibitions, art gallery in Mumbai, indian express news
Bringing back the Lovers
Amritpex 2023
Amritpex 2023: National Philatelic Exhibition draws in huge crowd, Piyush...
Ustad Rais Khan, Sitar Maestro, Ustad rais khan dead, Ustad rais khan passes away, ustad rais khan dies, rais khan dead, rais khan death, talk, indian express
Ustad Rais Khan (1939-2017): The Man Who Made the Sitar Sing
Sandeep Sangaru, truss me stool, interior designer, nid, national institute of design, tripura, christie's, art, indian express
Designer Sandeep Sangaru on his search for traditional techniques

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 17:26 IST
Next Story

Another Hindu temple vandalised in Australia

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Nigeria’s female-only security team fights stereotypes, provides livelihood
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close