Thursday, September 23, 2021
Artist creates gold avocado sculpture worth $3 million! Watch video

The cost of just one of the avocado slices is estimated to be $14,000

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 2:10:26 pm
avocado sculptureGold avocado sculpture created by Tim Bengel (Source: timbengel/Instagram)

German artist Tim Bengel has created an avocado sculpture, made entirely of gold, leaving netizens awestruck.

Bengel recently shared a glimpse of the creation on Instagram and captioned it, “My first sculpture”. Inspired from an real avocado bagel, this sculpture was made with “over 12 pounds of 18 karat gold). Only the material is worth more than $250,000,” the artist shared.

 

“For me, the avocado is one of the symbols of the millennial generation and I want to capture the Zeitgeist in this work,” the artist said in the Instagram video.

The sculpture, titled “Who Wants to Live Forever?”, resembles five tomato slices, arugula leaves, avocado strips and two pumpkin seed bagel halves.

 

The cost of just one of the avocado slices is estimated to be $14,000.

 

The sculpture has been put on display at the Berlin Art Week exhibition. It has been appraised at $3 million, according to New York Post.

