Artist pays unique tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat with this incredible leaf art

The tragic loss of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other personnel of the armed forces in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash has come as a shock to the entire nation. People from all walks of life have expressed their condolences to their families and loved ones through words, memories, and more. One such special tribute, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, is a shadow leaf art portrait of General Rawat, the nation’s most senior military officer, which has been carved out on a peepal leaf.

The video started trending as soon as Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, and actor Anupam Kher shared it on their social media.

The artist Shashi Adkar, who belongs to Karnataka’s Mangaluru, made the sketch using a blade.

“Extremely sad about the demise of CDS, his family, and the soldiers. I wanted to just express gratitude to them through my art,” the 35-year-old told indianexpress.com.

The artist has previously created shadow-leaf artworks featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Swami Vivekananda, and even Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva!

“It is nice that people recognise my work. So many famous personalities like Anupam Kher, Anand Mahindra, Ashwini Vaishnav, and some pages like mygovIndia posted my work. Feeling extremely grateful,” he added.

The artist who suffers from a disability in one of his leg, has always dreamt of showcasing his “creative talent” as a hobby. “I want to show new type of creative art, so I choose leaves,” he said.

For income, he helps his uncle in building stage platforms for theatre and other such events.

