Eminent artist Arpita Singh passed away on Monday morning in Delhi at the age of 90. She breathed her last on the way to the hospital, having succumbed to age-related health complications, Roshini Vadehra, Director at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery that represents Singh, told The Indian Express.

“She was so much more than an artist I deeply admired. She was equally a friend and a constant source of wonder,” Roshini said.

Her art refused to be categorised into movements or styles and bore a timeless sensibility that captivated viewers through decades and across generations.

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Singh at work. (Credit: Vadehra Art Gallery) Singh at work. (Credit: Vadehra Art Gallery)

Born in West Bengal in 1937, she moved to Delhi with her family in 1946 shortly before Partition. She went on to attend the School of Art at the Delhi Polytechnic (1954-1959), earning a Diploma in Fine Arts. It is here that she met artist Paramjit Singh, whom she later married. Their daughter, artist Anjum Singh, passed away in 2020, following a battle with cancer.