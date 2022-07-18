Artist Achuthan Kudallur passes away

An artist who believed that colours have a language of their own and experimented with their myriad forms in his abstract narratives, Achuthan Kudallur passed away on July 18 at a hospital in Chennai. He was 77.

A recipient of several awards, including the National Academy Award and Tamil Nadu Lalit Kala Akademi Award, his journey as an artist began in Kudallur in Palakkad district in Kerala, where he was born in 1945. As a child he would often pen poems and draw, though the first formal training in art came when he moved to Chennai to study to get a certificate from the AMIE (Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers). He also joined the Madras Arts Club at the Fine Arts College.

There will never be another like you and Chennai will never be the same without you Adieu my friend. #AchuthanKudallur pic.twitter.com/n4zlotTBbc — anita nair (@anitanairauthor) July 18, 2022

In 1972, his works drew the attention of artists KCS Paniker and Sultan Ali when they were selecting paintings of members of the Madras Arts Club to be exhibited in the annual show by the British Council. Two of Achuthan’s works were chosen.

In 1977, his first solo was held at the Max Mueller Bhavan in Chennai. The showcase included figurative paintings as well as abstracts that was to become his’s dominant oeuvre. Having exhibited across the globe, from Japan to Singapore and Germany, over the years on his canvases he depicted his observations and inclinations, from literature and music, to nature that mesmerized him.

