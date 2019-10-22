Article of Faith

At the recently concluded Kathakar Festival in Delhi, a host of storytellers enthralled the eager listeners at Sunder Nursery for three days. Emily Hennessey, a performance storyteller based out of Cumbria, UK, was one of them. She performed on two days and presented an engaging illustration of the becoming of Kali and the revenge of Shikhandi from the Mahabharata. With no props save a stick, she stuck out her tongue like Kali, and transformed into a demon as she thumped around the stage in mad fury. After the performance, Hennessey was greeted with little children asking for another story and a photograph. Having studied at the University of Kent, Hennessey owes her interest in performance storytelling to her teacher Vayu Naidu. In an interview, she talks about storytellers, the impact of Naidu on her craft and how she chooses her stories. Excerpts:

Does a storyteller need to be a performer?

Not at all. There are so many different kinds of storytellers. There are some who work very well on the stage, who will use the space and a lot of performance techniques. There are others who tell the most fantastic stories sitting in an informal setting like a pub or around the fire. We are all storytellers; we tell stories all the time.

How did you get interested in Indian mythology?

Before I went to university, I spent some time in Nepal. I was fascinated with all of the gods and goddesses, temples and shrines and how they were part of everyday life. Like, even in the taxi, there are pictures of gods and goddesses. In the UK, we don’t have that. Our lives are not infused with any living mythology. I became very interested. Working with Vayu resulted in developing a relationship with some of the Indian stories. In 2008, I came to India to research on various storytelling traditions and got to spend some time in Kattaikkuttu school, Tamil Nadu. I learnt how to tell stories from children. They used to narrate stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. A lot of the stories I tell now have been inspired from children.

At the beginning of the performance, you said, almost as a disclaimer, that this is your interpretation.

I felt it was important to say that here. In the UK, I probably wouldn’t introduce with that but here it is important because I am telling some very well-known Indian stories in front of an Indian audience. I felt it was necessary to explain that it was my version. There are bits I have missed, some I have chosen not to bring in. There are changes there.

How do you choose your story?

When I find a story I am interested in, I try to find as many different versions of it as I can. I go back to the source, see what other people have done, choose things I like and then piece them together and form my own version.

Does being a woman influence your choice of stories or the way you tell them?

Very much. Especially with the Indian stories. I find the characters of goddess Kali, Parvati and Amba amazingly powerful and strong female figures. The world needs these figures. We need these stories.