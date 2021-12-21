Art Tree to present three traditional art forms to celebrate oneness of India

There are a variety of art and art forms in India that do not get the recognition they deserve. India is a culturally-diverse nation, which is why people need to be reminded every now and then of the many artistic facets that exist in the country.

There are many art forms that need revival and a push, and as such, Art Tree has decided to bring together some of them under one roof. Starting tomorrow, it will begin its show ‘Ekayan – Ek Sutra’ in the national capital, for which national award-winning artists like Manisha Jha, Prakash Joshi and J Niranjan will be featured.

For the inaugural day on December 22 at Delhi’s Bikaner House ‘Ekayan – Ek Sutra’ will present three rich art forms of the country — Madhubani, Phad and Chintz.

Madhubani is a form of art that is native to the state of Bihar. It is commonly hailed as the folk art of the state that employs skilled artists and craftsmen and women. The artwork is not only seen on the canvas but on temple walls and pillars, too.

Phad paintings typically originate from Rajasthan. They are done to hail local and folklore heroes and act as a backdrop against which songs, dances and narrations are created.

Chintz is a textile art, which is woodblock-printed or painted, sometimes even stained, originating in the Golconda region in the 16th century. This artwork features brighter colours against paler backgrounds, mostly including flowers, leaves and other such patterns.

According to a press release, on December 23, there will be a panel discussion on the legacy and future of Chintz with artist J Niranjan, Jaya Jaitly and Sanjay Garg — the founder of Raw Mango — moderated by Dr Arshiya Sethi.

Later that day, a book on the shravan festival of Madhubani, called ‘Madhushravani’ will also be launched by Manisha Jha.

Per the release, Ekayan- Ek Sutra “attempts to bring together three traditional art forms together” for both connoisseurs and art lovers to give them a “glimpse of the wide variety that India consists of”.

“Be it the south — Chintz; or the west — Phad; or the east — Madhubani, it is Ekayan or the Oneness of diversity that is a cause of our celebration, and hence, Ekayan- Ek Sutra becomes the binding factor in uniting the three together.”

Art Tree — that supports and promotes Indian traditional and contemporary art and artists — will hold the show for the public from December 23 to 30, 11.00 am to 6.00 pm.

