Art meets tech: MapmyIndia Mappls launches The Ramayan Maps

In its endeavour to connect people with India’s heritage and culture through maps, MapmyIndia Mappls is releasing a series of printed map artworks, called The Ramayan Maps, for the first time in India.

“This initiative is very close to my heart,” said Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, in a press release. “Ramayan Maps are extensively researched and culturally nuanced. They bring forth the message and significance of Shri Ram to the audience, young and old, in a simple intelligible format, highlighting the greatness of our ancient civilisation. This unique confluence of art and technology, the Ramayan Maps are MapmyIndia Mappls gift to the millions in India and across the world who bear in their hearts the image of Prabhu Shri Ram, in all his resplendent glory. This attempt is also a continuation of our efforts to familiarise all Indians with their rich cultural heritage through the lens of maps and location technologies, which we initiated with our Pray App http://www.pray-app.com (available on Android and iOS) which is bringing joy and solace to millions of Indians every day,” he added.

The Ramayan Maps are available in various sizes and come with the choice of language– Hindi and English. They are designed to make people understand the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, by tracing and showcasing the journey of Lord Rama – right from his birth to the establishment of the Ram Rajya – on a rarely seen map of India from approximately 5000 BCE.

The move, according to MapmyIndia, will enable people to see the important events of the Ramayan juxtaposed with the locations across the present-day Indian sub-continent so that all understand the cultural significance of various places and locations.

In addition to showing erstwhile entities in their original as well as current names, the map also features brief descriptions of the events giving a quick overview of the Ramayana story, and the scaled map shown in Kilometres and Yojanas, so that the progression events and the epic story can be followed easily on the map.

