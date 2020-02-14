Out in the Open

Moonlight, a sculptural installation by artist Farhat Jamshed Moonlight, a sculptural installation by artist Farhat Jamshed

Delhi-based artist Farhat Jamshed’s mixed-media installation Exile at India Habitat Centre touches upon the global concern of human migration and exile. A wooden door, leading into an empty space on one side, with brambles comprising of dry, thorny branches growing on the other side to represent migrant struggles, speaks volumes on the issues that migrants face as they try to cross over. “They face rejection and are not welcome in foreign shores, including their own country,” says Jamshed. Moonlight, another sculptural installation by Jamshed, shows a peacock on the ground looking up to the moon endearingly, through the branches of a tree. With the moon representing peace and harmony, the bird yearns for the same tranquility in life.

Heaven and Earth moulds the elephant into a copper sculpture. Heaven and Earth moulds the elephant into a copper sculpture.

The Delhi Art Society is displaying similar installations, sculptures and paintings by 20 artists in the exhibition titled ‘Sculpt for Delhi III’. The idea is to render a master plan of public art for Delhi, says its President Neeraj Gupta, whose Heaven and Earth moulds the elephant into a copper sculpture. It drinks from a large utensil, even as a plethora of tiny utensils surrounding it lie empty. The empty utensils, an intrinsic part of the daily life of Indian culture, find their way into his work, and echo the most burning issue of present time, that of climate change.

Plastic Kouros by Anu Jindal is more of a poem on the ravaging effects of plastic waste, as a number of Limca and Cola bottles pierce through a human body sculpture, in place of bullets.

The exhibition is on at Visual Arts Gallery till February 17

