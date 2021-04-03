Around Town: Here is a selection of cultural events to be found in and around the Capital

Art Week

A week-long celebration of modern and contemporary art in New Delhi, Delhi Art Week, kicks off on April 3 with four art zones featuring 37 Galleries, two museums and four art institutions. On till April 10, DAW is a new, independent and collaborative initiative by the city’s leading contemporary art galleries with the aim to bring together private and public art institutions. A new website – http://www.delhiartweek.com – identifies the four distinct, location-based “art zones” across the capital city, with galleries and art institutions plotted on an interactive map. The website provides visitors with a downloadable schedule of gallery openings, exhibitions, talks, walkthroughs during the week. @delhiartweek is also live on Instagram.

Painting by Arpita Singh Painting by Arpita Singh

Homeward Bound

Vadehra Art Gallery has announced a continuation of their presentation titled Homeward, featuring a recent body of work by Arpita Singh, which was recently presented as part of On Site, a collaborative exhibition by four leading galleries held at Bikaner House, New Delhi, earlier this month. Described as a figurative artist and a modernist, Singh makes it a point to stay tuned in to traditional Indian art forms and aesthetics, like miniaturist painting and different forms of folk art, employing them regularly in her work. Afflicted by the problems that are faced often by women in her country and the world in general, Singh paints a range of emotions that she exchanges with these subjects. In this latest body of watercolours on paper and oil paintings, Singh’s cartographical autobiographies assume new dimensions through an intensification of colour. On till April 16, at D-40 Defence Colony, New Delhi.

Ships in Bombay Harbour Ships in Bombay Harbour

Maritime Connections

To mark the occasion of National Maritime Day 2021, sign up for a lecture on Mumbai’s relationship with the Indian Ocean. From the streets, Gothic facades, shrines and forts, there is rich evidence of the cross-pollination in Mumbai’s maritime history. The lecture, presented by Avid Learning, brings together academic perspectives. Navy and maritime historian Commodore Srikant Kesnur will set the premise of the session by elucidating post-Independence connections between the navy and the city of Mumbai. Social anthropologist Sarover Zaidi will present architectural influences coming from trading communities from the Indian Ocean trade routes of East Africa, Iran, Yemen, Gujarat and other regions of India. Urban conservationist and author Kamalika Bose will present the forts of Mumbai that hark back to the days of maritime trade and warfare. The lectures will be followed by a short panel discussion to further trace the city’s unique cultural and design ethos that bears its connections to its maritime history. On April 8, 6 PM – 7:30 PM. Register at http://www.avidlearning.in

Sidharth Jain, founder of The Story Ink Sidharth Jain, founder of The Story Ink

Book Talk

Episode 3 of The Book People, an interview series by Bound, featuring people whose lives and careers revolve around books, is out. In this episode, host Aishwarya Javalgekar talks to Sidharth Jain, Founder of The Story Ink, about how book-to-screen is the biggest content opportunity of the decade and which stories work best for the screen. He identifies the biggest content opportunity in India today – OTT platforms are looking for more stories to produce and these stories are readily available in books. He thinks book-to-screen has huge potential for the movie and publishing industries. A 13-episode podcast exploring Indian publishing through the eyes of the people who work for it, this podcast has Javalgekar chatting with book editors, publicists, influencers, cover designers and innovators about their journey into and experience in publishing. The aim is to provide information and insights into the publishing process, bust some publishing myths, and highlight the people who work behind the scenes to make it all happen. The series also explores how the pandemic has affected them as readers and professionals, and their predictions about the industry. The 13-episode series will be uploaded on all podcasting platforms, and will be available as a video series on Bound’s YouTube channel.

Dancers performing Odissi Dancers performing Odissi

Staged Movement

Disciples of award-winning dancer Madhumita Raut will present an Odissi recital titled Bhaja Govindam on April 9. Raut’s father is the torchbearer of Mayadhar Raut Gharana of Odissi dance, known for its grace, depth of expression and classical ‘shastra’ based technical perfection. Her innovations include compositions on Hungarian poetry, choreographic compositions on poems of Goethe, fusion dances with Balinese dancer Dia Tantri in the Netherlands. At 7 PM, at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre