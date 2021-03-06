Around Town: Your guide for this week

From film festivals celebrating Women’s Day to the Yoda Press book sale, Sumeet Kumar Pandey’s digital music concert to exhibitions by Zoya Siddiqui and GR Iranna, the week ahead offers a variety to choose from

She, Uninterrupted

The play, Allegedly, is built as an exploration of questions of consent and sexuality. Delhi-based Mallika Taneja seeks to encourage conversations at the intersection of sexual violence, justice and our personal predicaments, complete with the contradictions, confusions and irregularities of our own behaviours. On March 7, 8.30 pm, on Zoom. Entry: khoyapaaya.stores.instamojo.com.

Narratives from Far and Wide

There will also be two masterclasses — on 'film editing' by Jabeen Merchant and 'sound in film' by Amala Popuri.

The 17th edition of the annual IAWRT Asian Women’s Film Festival (AWFF), organised by the India Chapter of the International Association of Women in Radio & Television (IAWRT), will take place online, from March 5-7.

Films by first-time women filmmakers will feature in the special segment. While Broken Harmony: China’s Dissidents, on citizens’ journalism and dissent in China, will have its World Premiere, For Tashi and Space Dialogues will have their Asian premiere. Tombé and Village of Women, from Armenia, and Iran’s The Art of Living in Danger, about a campaign against domestic violence, will have their Indian Premiere. Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat’s The Orphanage (2019 Cannes Film Festival) pays tribute to Bollywood and portrays deeply troubled late-1980s Afghanistan. Each film will be available for a 48-hour window of free streaming on the festival’s online Screening Room (iawrtindia.org/festival-2021). To register, visit iawrtindia.org/register.

Back to the Theatre

Federation of Film Societies of India is celebrating Women’s Day with week-long physical screenings across more than 20 cities (no tickets are required). The screenings, from March 8-14, will happen in Delhi, Kolkata, Baharampur, Jamshedpur, Imphal, Guwahati, Manipur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Madurai, Dharwad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Thrissur, Chettuva and Veliankode. The films, made by women directors, include Geetha J’s Malayalam feature Run Kalyani, Putul Mahmood’s Hindi-Bangla documentary Atasi and Farha Khatun’s Hindi-Urdu documentary Holy Rights, among others.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/federationoffilmsocietiesofindia.

Kabir and His Ram

In week 44, as part of the weekly Vikalp@Prithvi online screenings, the focus is on Shabnam Virmani’s Had-Anhad (Bounded-Boundless): Journeys with Ram and Kabir. Kabir is the 15th-century mystic poet who defied the boundaries between Hindus and Muslims. Who is Kabir’s Ram? The film journeys through song and poetry into the politics of religion to seek answers on both sides of the India-Pakistan border. Watch the film on YouTube till Sunday and send questions to the director. For details, visit Vikalp@Prithvi Facebook page.

Grab ’em All

From academic to fiction, non-fiction, poetry and graphic novels, indie publisher Yoda Press is holding a garage sale in Delhi, where their in-stock titles will be available on flat 50 per cent discount. Keeping the pandemic in mind, one has to register for a slot beforehand on yodapressbooks@gmail.com, as only three people will be allowed at a time. On March 13 and 14 at 631, Maruti Block, Ground Floor Garage, Maruti Mane Block, Asian Games Village, New Delhi.

On a Long Road

Speaking Tiger has republished The White Umbrella: The Englishman and the Donkey of Peshawar, the ageless fable for adults and young readers, written by Brian Sewell, one of Britain’s most famous and controversial art critics. It tells the enchanting story of the duo’s odd and eventful journey together from Peshawar to London in the company of poets, smugglers, monks, book collectors and carpet sellers. Beautifully illustrated by the celebrated cartoonist Sally Ann Lasson, the book was originally published in 2015 and is now back in paperback.

Digital Tunes

Sumeet Kumar Pandey, dhrupad vocalist from Darbhanga tradition, will present a digital performance as part of a baithak presented by HCL concerts. He began training under his two grandfathers, dhrupad singers Birendra Mohan Pandey and Pt Siyaram Tiwari of Patna. Post his training with the family, he learned under the aegis of Pt Abhay Narayan Mallick, grandnephew and master-disciple of Pt Ram Chatur Mallick, the last court musician for the royal family of Darbhanga. The concert will be streamed live on March 5, 7 pm onwards, on www.facebook.com/HCLConcerts.

Finding Home

The Museum of Art & Photography’s (MAP) latest digital exhibition, which launched on February 27, showcases works of artist Zoya Siddiqui. Titled “A Distant Place”, the showcase questions the many ideas of home that we have experienced in the year gone by and continue to. A place of comfort, a shelter, confinement or an imagined space — the home is all these and much more.

Siddiqui has lived and practised away from her birthplace, Lahore. She has closely observed the Muslim and South Asian diaspora and captures the stories and videos of those whose voices have been ignored, such as the Pakistani immigrant communities in the UK. The virtual exhibition takes us through Siddiqui’s videos, photographs and archives, eventually evoking thoughts on belonging and otherness. On March 10, Siddiqui will be in an online conversation with curator and writer Anushka Rajendran, talking about her practice and the stories, spaces and experiences that influence her work. The event is free. Register at: https://map-india.org/map-events/mediating-the-gaze-in-a-lens-based-culture/. Visit the exhibition at: https://map-india.org/exhibitions/zoya-siddiqui-a-distant-place/

Body Politics

Helping the women bring out the book were activists Malika Virdi and Indira Pancholi.

In 1989, a group of 75 village women came together to write a book titled Shareer Ki Jankari (About the Body). Helping the women bring out the book were activists Malika Virdi and Indira Pancholi. The initiative was part of the Central government’s Women’s Development Programme in Rajasthan, which alleged that the content was graphic. Copies of the book were reportedly burned by government representatives. Thereafter, bookmakers attempted to find innovative ways to present their material. Now, decades later, Pancholi, founder of NGO Mahila Jan Adhikar Samiti, will discuss this early attempt at sex education in India and her experiences. The event is presented by Agents of Ishq, a multimedia project on sex, love and desire. On March 5, 7 pm at @AgentsofIshq on Instagram Live.

Planting Roots

The exhibition showcases works that crystalize Iranna’s sustained artistic engagement with the tree in recent years. The exhibition showcases works that crystalize Iranna’s sustained artistic engagement with the tree in recent years.

Gallery Espace is hosting a solo exhibition “ಬೂದಿ| BOODI (Ash)”, by Delhi-based artist GR Iranna. The exhibition showcases works that crystalize Iranna’s sustained artistic engagement with the tree in recent years. The tree in these works is not just a symbol of nature, it is a ‘witness’, calm and unmoving, to the vicissitudes of time and fate. “Boodi” is both a physical show at Gallery Espace, New Friends Colony Community Centre, New Delhi, and a virtual show on its website. On till April 15.

A Poetic Remembrance

To commemorate the 100th birth centenary of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi, Team Raabta is organising a play titled Wo Afsaana, which will have dramatised narration and poetry reading. The cast includes Jaishree Sethi and Shamir. Also directed by Shamir, the play will be staged at Akshara Theatre, Delhi, on March 8. Given the ongoing Covid situation there is limited seating, and there are two shows of the play on the same day. Book tickets on Insider.in.

Shine like a Diamond

The first creative director of Swarovski, Giovanna Engelbert, has launched her first collection for the Austrian luxury crystal enterprise. Titled "Collection I" the pieces are inspired by Daniel Swarovski's — the founder of Swarovski — original technical drawings. The collection features pieces that feel as if they are "plucked from a Mathemagical Garden", says Engelbert. Featuring necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets and body jewellery, the collection is available for pre-booking on the website. It will be available at the stores from April onwards.

