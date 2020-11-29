Are you an artist? Here’s your chance to display your work at the Burj Khalifa

Every week, a design will be selected and projected on the enormous screen of the Burj, which keeps showcasing world-famous extravagant light shows on its façade. (Source: Pixabay)

An artist is always on the lookout for a canvas. But what can be larger and more flattering than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa itself? The colossal monument can now become your very own canvas, as the modern-day architectural wonder is offering artists from around the world a chance to display their work here.

According to reports, in a latest campaign — called the Burj Khalifa Open Call — the iconic building is accepting submissions by artists who would like to have their work on display in an LED light show. Artists have until December 31 to send their entries. Every week, a design will be selected and projected on the enormous screen of the Burj, which keeps showcasing world-famous extravagant light shows on its façade.

The competition’s official website has all the details, including the design formats, and dimensions to you need to follow, etc. In fact, it is being said that have a better chance at winning the competition if you share your designs on social media, and tag the official handles of the building.

To sum it up:

* Register your details and submit your work on the initiative’s official website.

* Share your designs online and tag Burj Khalifa’s Instagram handle so you can get reposted.

* Remember to download the content creation manual to design your artwork in accordance with how it will be projected on the façade.

More information on the same will be available on the website.

Burj Khalifa first opened to the public in 2010, and has interested tourists from all around the world ever since. Today, the building is a landmark structure in Dubai, UAE.

