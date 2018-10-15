APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Inspirational quotes by ‘Missile Man of India’

APJ Abdul Kalam’s words continue to inspire. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes: Former president of India, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam has been an inspiration to many. Born on October 15 in Tamil Nadu, Kalam studied aerospace engineering and worked as a scientist. Owing to his contribution in the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology, he was widely known as the ‘Missile Man of India’.

Apart from science, his interest in philosophy, languages and literature saw the former president leave his imprint in them. He received doctorates from universities all around the world and was also a connoisseur of music. He was a prolific writer and wrote 18 books, 22 poems and 4 songs during his lifetime.

In July 2015, while delivering a lecture, he collapsed and passed away on July 27. However, he has left behind a legacy and his words, in spite of the passage of time, have not lost their relevance. They continue to inspire and motivate.

He taught the next generation to dream. On his birth anniversary, here are some quotes by him.

The former president was an avid reader of books on cosmology and celestial bodies. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Dr Kalam was nominated for the MTV youth icon twice- in the year 2003 and then again in 2006. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

After his death, he had no other property in his name other than books. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The former president has received doctorates from 48 universities. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

The beloved former president started selling newspapers in his neighbourhood and earned his first wages at the age of 8. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

He wantes to become a fighter pilot but that could not happen. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

He interacted with several students to inspire and motivate them. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Dr Kalam’s words have not lost their relevance. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Dr Kalam made one realise the importance of dreaming big. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

One can always go back to former president’s words for some inspiration. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd