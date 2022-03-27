Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin will have a solo show in April with pieces made while incarcerated

The German fake heiress, who was the subject of the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna, which went on to become the highest watched English series in a week, is making her art debut this April.

Anna Sorokin’s art pieces will feature in a solo show that she made while at the Immigration and Customs (ICE) detention center where she is currently being held, awaiting deportation to Germany. The show will take place in a yet-to-be-announced gallery in New York.

The solo show will feature 15-20 pieces, each listed for $10,000, which will tell her life story over the past few years, spanning pre-incarceration as well as during her sentence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey)

“I would consider her style kind of a crossover between fashion sketches and satirical comics,” Chris Martine, who is handling Sorokin’s art sales, told ARTnews in an interview. He also added, “She has an intriguing style, but the more important thing is really the intangibles that she brings to the table, which is that people are just fascinated by her.”

Martine also told Forbes that despite being incarcerated, Sorokin has been “very involved” in the planning of the show, and that she’s looking forward to telling her story herself and “not distorted from someone else’s lens.”

Delvey’s works are also currently showing at a group pop-up show ‘Free Anna Delvey’ at A27 Delancey in Manhattan’s Lower East Side for raising money for her legal funds. The show displayed artworks depicting Sorokin by other artists alongside 5 of her own pieces. The show was organised by Alfredo Martinez, also represented by Martine, who had spent nearly 2 years in present for Jean-Michael Basquiat forgeries he made and sold for more than $100,000.

