Andy Warhol’s erotic male drawings to be exhibited for the first time

Andy Warhol, one of the most celebrated American artists and face of pop art, will have his previously unpublished drawings on topics like love, desire and sex shown for the first time. According to a report in The Guardian, The Andy Warhol Foundation will share a study which details the way he presented young men when they were alone.

The same report states that, in the 1950s, when he tried to exhibit these in New York, he was discouraged by homophobic reactions. These images date back to as early as the 1950s and belong to the time when Warhol’s fame resided in being an illustrator.

Michael Dayton Hermann, of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, confessed to being mesmerised and opines that they foreshadow Warhol’s later aesthetic. He was also quoted saying that his work presents “emotional vulnerability in a way that a camera just doesn’t”.

He also stated that there is a distinct way in which Warhol tried to replicate the workings of a machine with the images being akin to machine-like. “When you have a drawing of someone, the artist’s hand is there. There isn’t a barrier between the artist and the subject … It’s a much more personal and intimate way to capture someone and it tells you a lot about the artist as much as the subject.” Almost 20 of his drawings will be presented in the upcoming Warhol retrospective at Tate Modern in London.

