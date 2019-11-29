And the award goes to…

At the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa, the ‘Best Film’ award went to Particles, directed by Blaise Harrison At the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa, the ‘Best Film’ award went to Particles, directed by Blaise Harrison

An ambitious yet modest film about the mysteries of being a teenager”, Blaise Harrison’s debut French-Swiss feature film Particles, produced by Estelle Fialon, has won the coveted Golden Peacock Award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which concluded in Goa Thursday. The award that carries a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh will be shared equally between the director and producer. Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery was conferred the Best Director Award for Jallikattu, which is a portrait of a remote village where a buffalo escapes and causes a frenzy of ecstatic violence.

The valedictory ceremony for the golden jubilee edition of the festival was held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium with Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Babul Supriyo gracing the event. IFFI 2020 and 2021 will be a tribute to veteran filmmaker Satyajit Ray, whose centenary celebrations will be observed from next year, announced Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Best Actor (Male) Award was given to Seu Jorge for his portrayal of Carlos Marighella in the Brazilian film Marighella, for his “powerful and charismatic portrayal of a revolutionary, very relevant in our increasingly authoritarian times”. And Usha Jadhav received the Best Actor (Female) Award for her portrayal of Prabha Mai in the Marathi film Mai Ghatt: Crime No 103/2005. Pema Tseden walked away with the Special Jury Award for his film Balloon, which is set in the Tibetan grasslands. It was “the beauty of the film language and the authenticity of the actors” that got the jury’s eye.

The Centenary Award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director is being shared between Algerian scriptwriter and film director Amin Sidi Boumediene for Abou Leila and Romanian writer-director Marius Olteanu for Monsters.

Gujarati film Hellaro, directed by Abhishek Shah, earned special mention from the jury for the “incredible music, colour and graceful choreography”. And Italian film Rwanda, directed by Riccardo Salvetti, has won The ICFT–UNESCO Gandhi Medal, and Sanjay P Singh Chauhan’s Bahattar Hoorain earned the special mention under ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi medal category.

