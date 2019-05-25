An Outside View

For more than 20 years now, Gautam Srivastava has been working to present a historical narrative through art. He founded The Hubris Foundation in 1994 with the aim to showcase the work of western artists who painted India and its people.

The foundation has been collecting archival replicas of paintings by western artists from Europe and USA for over 20 years now. The process began when Srivastava was working in the US and would travel across Europe to view art by Indians in museums. “I was transported back in time and was immediately driven to research on the many aspects of these artworks, from the time period to the artists, how they had portrayed India and the influences on their work. In those times, accessibility to art was limited in India. The strong urge to bring this treasure back to India led to the foundation,” says Srivastava.

In Chandigarh, he is showing works by eminent artists from across the world in the exhibition “Sikhs: An Occidental Romance”. The exhibition depicts the Sikh community and its grandeur through 80 museum archival replicas of paintings by western artists from the 19th and 20th century. Srivastava, 60, shares that the journey of the foundation began with an exhibition of works by American artist Edwin Lord Weeks, who visited India thrice in 1880 and painted a huge body of work on the country.

As Srivastava researched and read about Western artists working on India, he noticed a few works on the Sikh community. “I have often wondered why the Sikhs received near universal admiration from these magnificent wielders of the paint brush. Over the years, I discovered an exhaustive collection of Sikh paintings by illustrious western artists. The endeavour is to share these works with as many people as possible,” says Srivastava. The foundation does not sell any of the works. “I have read about 8,000 pages on Sikh history and Sikh wars. I hope to curate an exhibition on that,” adds Srivastava.