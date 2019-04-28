An act of faith

Known for addressing contemporary socio-political issues through his work, Thy Work Is Done is the first English play written and directed by eminent Punjabi theatre person Atamjit. The Sahitya Akademi award-winning playwright and theatre director asserts that the production marks a new chapter in his literary and theatrical journey. It uses new idioms, language and theatrical tools to chart the personal and creative journey of Norah Richards, who gave birth to more expressive Punjabi theatre and drama. According to Singh, she remains an unsung hero in both Ireland, her place of birth, and India, where she lived for 60 years, from 1911 to 1971, and now rests in Andretta in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertising

Thy Work Is Done — the words are part of the epitaph on the grave of Richards, who in her early years worked for the productions of Dublin’s renowned Abbey Theatre. She believed that theatre is the best medium to transform any society that strives to come out of its traditional narrowness and backwardness. Punjab at that time did not have a strong theatrical tradition. She laid the foundation for Punjabi theatre with her plays and also encouraged a new generation of young theatre people.

Known as the great grandmother of Punjabi drama and theatre, the play, adds Singh, is a befitting tribute to her invaluable contribution to Punjabi language, through her plays, writings and other achievements. Atamjit says, he though of the production when he was approached to write an introduction for a book on Richards. He spent more than six months researching on her life and discovered significant information that wasn’t well-known earlier. Several episodes in her life, which shaped her personality, became the central points of the play, be it her relationship with other artists, especially Sobha Singh or why she was looked at as a snob and her seemingly harsh demeanour. “I read many letters she wrote to her husband. The fact that she could not be a mother also affected her emotionally… This work helped me shape the script easily, and surprisingly it wasn’t painstaking to write in English, a language that will help me reach a wider audience. As there are not many twists and turns in the play, I have explored the element of comedy to give the narrative and episodes an edge,” says the director.

The play begins with an Irish researcher, who comes to study Norah’s contribution and to interview her. He stumbles upon an unusual friendship of a local Indian tourist visiting Andretta, who is also fascinated by Norah’s life. The play is laced with Indian-Irish humour and sensibility and carefully weaves together the important years of Richards’ life and achievements. It runs through various periods and depicts Richards’ strong belief in the importance of theatre in the local language. She used theatre to spread several social messages on reforms that were imperative for society to transform itself. “The audience will be introduced to her relationship with legendary Punjabi dramatist IC Nanda, great Indian scientist Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar and Professor Jai Dyal, who was a student of Richards’ husband.

Advertising

In the lead role of Richards is Nisha Luthra, who has been actively involved in theatre since many years and has been researching on different theatrical projects with Singh, including this play. “Playing Norah is a dream come true. There are many layers and shades to her character. Her aura, strength, commitment and simplicity are what I attempt to portray,” says Luthra.

The play transcends beautifully with fusion of Irish-Indian (Punjabi) folk music by Atul and Sharang Sharma, which Richards herself was mesmerised with. The sets and lighting are the work of acclaimed designer Ashok Sagar Bhagat.

The play will be staged on May 3 at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, 6.30 pm onwards