Amritpex 2023: National Philatelic Exhibition draws in huge crowd, Piyush Mishra mesmerises with electrifying performance

The National Philatelic Exhibition, titled ‘Amritpex 2023’, is drawing in huge crowds, especially school children since it was kick-started on February 11 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The exhibition by the India post spans over five days and is spread across a floor area of 1,00,000 square feet. It includes 1,400 frames, showcasing over one lakh stamps collected by 300 participants. The exhibits use stamps and photographic collections to highlight India’s history, culture, art, and heritage through the years. Over 50 booths of philatelic objects are being exhibited at the show.

Take a look at some of the highlights from Day 3 of the National Philatelic Exhibition.

A souvenir sheet of 12 stamps on Geographical Indication: Agricultural Goods being released on Day 3 of Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) A souvenir sheet of 12 stamps on Geographical Indication: Agricultural Goods being released on Day 3 of Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Manju Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Postal circle; Anurag Jain, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; and Vineet Pandey, Secretary, India Post, launched new stamps at the Amritpex 2023. Jain, while releasing a souvenir sheet of 12 stamps on ‘Geographical Indication: Agricultural Goods’ on the third day, said that GI Indications are a great tool to increase the income of farmers, weavers and artisans.

Vineet Pandey said that India Post is partnering with different ministries of the Government of India in better implementation of various schemes and programs, especially in far-flung areas of the country.

Visitor looking at exhibition Amritpex 2023 (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Visitor looking at exhibition Amritpex 2023 (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

The National Philatelic Exhibition includes themes such as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Nature and Wildlife, and India’s Culture and History, which mark the celebrations of the diversity of the country and its growing aatma nirbharta in all sectors and rising statute in the world.

School kids attend Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambati) School kids attend Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambati)

More than 2,000 schoolchildren from different institutions are attending Amritpex 2023 daily. Various activities and workshops like storytelling, envelope art with philately stamps, paper crafts etc., are being organised for them.

Piyush Mishra performs at Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Piyush Mishra performs at Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Actor and singer Piyush Mishra performed on the third day of Amritpex with his group ‘Ballimaaraan’ during the Kavi Sammelan event.

Actor and singer Piyush Mishra performs with his group Ballimaaraan during the philatelic exhibition Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Actor and singer Piyush Mishra performs with his group Ballimaaraan during the philatelic exhibition Amritpex 2023. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Piyush’s electrifying performance drew in a huge crowd and mesmerised them.

Amritpex 2023 is being attended by stamp collectors from throughout the country and is helping in reviving philately.

