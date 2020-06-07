Amid ongoing anti-racism protests, Banksy shares a new artwork

‘People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system…,’ Banksy wrote on Instagram. (Source: Instagram @banksy) ‘People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system…,’ Banksy wrote on Instagram. (Source: Instagram @banksy)

George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, USA restarted conversations regarding an anti-racism and protests in various parts of the globe. Recently, anonymous street artist Banksy, too has made it known through his artwork that he is an ally and that he stands with the black community.

He recently shared his latest work on his Instagram account, along with a long message paying homage to Floyd who died tragically last month.

“…People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system. Like a broken pipe flooding the apartment of the people living downstairs. This faulty system is making their life a misery, but it’s not their job to fix it. They can’t – no-one will let them in the apartment upstairs. This is a white problem. And if white people don’t fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in,” he wrote along with the accompanying artwork.

It is believed that the artwork — which is a painting of a memorial candle burning the US national flag — appeared in London, wherein thousands of people had gathered to protest Floyd’s death. According to The Guardian, some 4,000 people are expected to attend a demonstration in Bristol, which is believed to be the artist’s hometown, on June 7.

ALSO READ | Nike takes stand against racism with a powerful ad

George Floyd was purportedly killed when a police officer pressed his knee on the back of his neck, while he was pinned on the ground, pleading with them that he could “not breathe”. He died shortly after, sparking protests not just in the US, but around the world, with allies carrying placards saying: ‘I can’t breathe’, and letting it be known that the black community deserves better.

While Banksy’s real identity remains unknown, he has always shared his mind on current issues through his artwork, mainly in the form of graffiti, which have appeared on many walls across the UK, and even inside his own house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd