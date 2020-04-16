Amid lockdown in UK, Banksy’s latest artwork appears

As usual, the artist has kept it interesting and relevant, and we can see the rats urinating in the toilet, dirtying the place, hanging from the mirror, running on toilet rolls and squirting toothpaste out of the tube. (Source: Instagram @banksy) As usual, the artist has kept it interesting and relevant, and we can see the rats urinating in the toilet, dirtying the place, hanging from the mirror, running on toilet rolls and squirting toothpaste out of the tube. (Source: Instagram @banksy)

Just like the rest of the world, anonymous UK-based street graffiti artist Banksy is also ‘working from home’. And now, another one of his artworks has appeared — this time not on the streets, but inside his own bathroom.

The artist recently uploaded a series of photographs revealing his latest work on Instagram. In the pictures, we can see his walls covered in rat drawings, along with a caption that reads: “My wife hates it when I work from home.”

View this post on Instagram . . My wife hates it when I work from home. A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on Apr 15, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

As usual, the artist has kept it interesting and relevant, and we can see the rats urinating in the toilet, dirtying the place, hanging from the mirror, running on toilet rolls and squirting toothpaste out of the tube.

But, it should be noted that this is not the first time that the artist has used rats as means to send across a message, or as a social commentary. It is believed that he started his career stenciling rodents all over England with phrases like ‘Our Time Will Come’ and ‘Because I’m Worthless’, inspired by French graffiti artist Blek le Rat, who is hailed as the ‘father of stencil graffiti’.

It is purported that the rats are being used to send the message that even though efforts are being made to remove the graffiti art from the walls, they keep cropping up, just like the rodents.

Banksy’s last work appeared just before UK went into a state of lockdown, in Bristol. It was that of a little girl with a slingshot and fireworks in the sky. It was, unfortunately, vandalised. UK continues to be in a state of lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, and efforts are being made there to flatten the curve.

