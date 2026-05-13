Alia Bhatt’s dreamy Cannes 2026 gown took 110 hours to hand-paint; Meet the Indian artist behind the viral look

Alia Bhatt kicked off her Cannes 2026 campaign in a beautiful hand-painted, sculpted, fitted bodice and voluminous skirt, which quickly caught the internet’s eye. The couture creation was intricately painted by self-taught artist Basuri Chokshi, who captured “dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance in every brushstroke”. Reacting to the warm reception of the actor’s look, she told indianexpress.com, “Brought me a lot of joy to see Alia wearing it. The dress was hand-painted and constructed in India.”

Expressing her excitement at the appreciation and acknowledgement that she has been receiving, the 35-year-old added, “I am brimming with joy! I am very grateful to have this opportunity and to present my work on the global stage, and that was Rhea Kapoor’s intent to give a global stage to Indian artists.”

Take a look at the dress hand-painted by Basuri (Photo: Basuri Chokshi) Take a look at the dress hand-painted by Basuri (Photo: Basuri Chokshi)

Paying tribute to the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, the ensemble featured a sculpted, fitted bodice with angular cups and a dramatic drop waist, which was paired with a voluminous skirt layered in ombré-dyed silk organza and tulle.

She mentioned that she “conceptualised the digital version after the concept was approved” and then hand-painted on the semi-stitched dress that Yash Patil of That Antique Piece designed.

Speaking about the design, Basuri said, “Rhea approached me to design my version of the French Riviera for Alia’s look at Cannes Film Festival. I researched and tried to bring out the essence of Cannes in my style. It took about a week to paint the dress. It took about 110 man-hours,” revealed Basuri.

The artist, with 15 years of experience, conceptualises and handpaints “bespoke murals and luxury wall coverings”, and works across multiple surfaces like walls, canvas, silk, multiple textiles, wood, and veneer.

In a long note on her Instagram, Basuri mentioned that the “piece is a hand-painted homage to the French Riviera”, which is an atmospheric interpretation of its sunlit coastlines, ethereal palette, native botanicals, and lavender fields. “It captures both the visual beauty and emotional essence of this iconic landscape.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basuri Chokshi (@basurii)

“Each brushstroke reflects the Riviera’s effortless elegance, cinematic romance, and timeless sophistication—where natural beauty and cultural refinement exist seamlessly together. Balancing land, sea, and sky, the composition transforms textile into a wearable canvas, carrying the essence of place, emotion, and memory.”

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Basuri shared a glimpse of the dress (Photo: Basuri Chokshi) Basuri shared a glimpse of the dress (Photo: Basuri Chokshi)

Stressing her belief about “consistency is key”, she shared that she is “eternally grateful” to have had the opportunity to work with eminent designers like Rooshad Shroff, Ravi Vazirani, and also at the private residences of Nita Ambani, actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, and Nayanthara.

Sharing about her “aim to present my work as a portal of transformation for the viewer, even if it is for a second”, Basuri expressed, “I want to show the world my inner workings of mind and how I perceive works, nature, human emotion.”