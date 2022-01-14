Alaya F shares stunning artwork: ‘To me, this piece is about the conscious and subconscious mind’

In her rather short career span, Alaya F has impressed everyone with not only her impeccable acting skills but also her on-point sartorial picks. But, did you know that Alaya has another special skill?

One look at her Instagram and you would know that she’s an art enthusiast who keeps sharing her creations with her followers. As such, the 24-year-old, once again, left everyone gushing over her talent as she posted a stunning artwork on her social media account.

“A long, long time later.. I’m finally done with this artwork!! This was a bigger piece than the ones I usually do because every tiny bit has just so much detail that it takes FOREVER!” she captioned the post.

Asking her followers to interpret the sketch, she added, “To me, this piece is about the conscious and subconscious mind but tell me what you see!”

Last month, Alaya had shared a snippet of this sketch, which was yet to be completed then, during a question and answer session with her fans.

Alaya F’s artwork. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram) Alaya F’s artwork. (Source: Alaya F/Instagram)

Her comment section immediately got flooded with appreciation from celebrities and fans alike.

“Wow!” actor Sanya Malhotra wrote.

Mouni Roy commented: “This is BEAUTIFUL”

Prior to this, Alaya had also shared a detailed artwork as a “tribute to mother Earth“.

“The wanderers of life

are made of earth and sky.

They see the universe

with stars in their eyes,” she had captioned the post.

Alaya’s love for sketching and painting is so immense that she decided to paint her face when she ran out of art sheets during the lockdown. Don’t believe us? Take a look here.

“Ran out of art sheets so I used my face,” she wrote.

