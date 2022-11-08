scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

African solutions: Lagos art fair tackles climate and culture

The fair's theme "Who Will Gather Under the Baobab Tree?" aimed to tap into African wisdom to address problems from climate change to political crises.

lagos art fair, lagos art fair datesPeople are seen at the Art X, an annual art fair held in Lagos, Nigeria. (REUTERS/Seun Sanni)

A toddler on a bike and well-heeled women in bright African fabric tunics made their way past screens flashing infrared images of a dystopian future in which simulated plants and flowers replace the real thing destroyed by climate change.

They were among hundreds attending ART X, an annual fair in Lagos, Nigeria’s buzzing commercial capital, that hosted more than 120 artists from 40 African countries and the diaspora.

ALSO READ |Spain: Climate activists glue hands to Goya paintings

The fair’s theme “Who Will Gather Under the Baobab Tree?” aimed to tap into African wisdom to address problems from climate change to political crises.

“We wanted to leverage the art and creativity to address all the challenges that we saw in our society,” founder Tokini Peterside-Schwebig told Reuters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...Premium
UPSC Key- November 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Economically Weaker Sect...
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...Premium
UP juvenile accused of attack on Punjab police HQ: Father says ‘tho...
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
lagos art fair, lagos art fair dates People look at a painting at the Art X, an annual art fair held in Lagos, Nigeria. (REUTERS/Seun Sanni)

Just beyond the fair, flooding has laid farmland to waste and displaced more than a million. Desertification has deepened conflict in Nigeria’s agriculturally-rich middle belt. And elsewhere in Africa, drought has increased food insecurity.

Artists are seeking to assert their cultural identity by finding African solutions, they said at the fair that concluded on Sunday as African and other world leaders began meeting in Egypt for two weeks of United Nations talks to strive for global agreement on combating climate change.

ALSO READ |Behind the Art: Why is Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo Da Vinci (1489–1491) so iconic?

“I think it’s very important to be given a platform here at home, so that people can first-hand feel your emotions, feel your anger, and all of the narratives that you’re driving at first… before it’s being exported to the outside world,” said Julius Agbaje, 30, who exhibited his paintings at the fair.

Advertisement

Ify Obi, 24, standing by her favourite piece – a giant woven design by Nigerian artist Victor Ehikhamenor that threaded plastic rosaries onto lace to create images of traditional African leaders – said she most appreciated works that amplified African culture and African solutions.

“What type of people are we if we’re not thinking for the future?” she said.

​​📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 07:30:57 pm
Next Story

Chennai Metro stations to be beautified reflecting the city’s rich history

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

guru nanak jayanti 2022
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: How India is celebrating Gurpurab
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement