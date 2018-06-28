This 4-year-old boy is being hailed as an art prodigy; his paintings already selling for thousands

People took notice of Advait Kolarkar’s work when his mother showed his art to the Art2Day gallery in Pune. (Source: Advait Kolarkar/Official website) People took notice of Advait Kolarkar’s work when his mother showed his art to the Art2Day gallery in Pune. (Source: Advait Kolarkar/Official website)

It is an accepted fact that talent has nothing to do with age. There are plenty who exhibit maginificent prowess from a very tender age. One such is Advait Kolarkar, a four-year-old artist who has become the youngest to display his work at the ArtExpo fair in New York. Kolarkar has created quite a buzz in the art circuit and many are hailing him as a prodigy.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, he has previously displayed his works at two solo exhibitions, one at a gallery in Saint John in the Canadian province of New Brunswick, and another in Pune where he was born. His Facebook page describes him as “the youngest abstract expressionist painter”.

His official website informs that his journey began when he was just eight-months old and his work is representative of his own vivid imaginations, his belief in the world of dragon and galaxies.

His website also shares that he lives in Canada with his dad Amit Kolarkar who is a software engineer, mom Shruti Kolarkar, a commercial artist and elder sister Swara. His paintings adorn the walls of their home and his fixation with certain imageries began whe he would gaze at black objects, constituting of wardrobes and curtains. Later he apparently even made similar demands. This reflected in the first few paintings he made that are poems in black strokes.

People took notice of his work when his mother showed his art to the Art2Day gallery in Pune. It caught the fancy of the curator and later he visited him to see his process.

