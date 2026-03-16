Step inside TV actor Ashnoor Kaur’s warm, design-forward Mumbai home with stunning sunset views: ‘I need a bloody room like this’

When filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan walks into a celebrity home with her YouTube camera crew and longtime cook Dilip, the visit is rarely just about interiors. There’s banter, food and unfiltered conversation. Actor Ashnoor Kaur’s Mumbai home tour proves to be no exception.

In a recent video, the filmmaker visited the 21-year-old actor’s home, where Ashnoor and her mother offered a glimpse into their thoughtfully designed space. From Alexa-controlled curtains and sunset-facing balconies to childhood awards, bookshelves and a walk-in wardrobe filled with perfumes and bags, the house reflects Ashnoor’s journey from child actor to young adult navigating fame on her own terms.

High ceilings, warm lighting and a ‘sample flat’ feel

The tour begins on Farah’s playful note. “Ashnoor, check out the house. I love it,” she says almost immediately upon entering, taking in the expansive living area. The first thing that stands out is the ceiling height. “I haven’t seen such a big ceiling. It looks like a sample flat, that’s the best part of it,” Farah remarks, clearly impressed.

The living room is bathed in warm, golden lighting, with curved furniture, marble finishes and statement mirrors creating a soft, contemporary aesthetic. Large glass doors open out to a long balcony, which Farah can’t stop admiring. “Wow. I love it,” she laughs. Ahsnoor adds, “I get a bang on view of the sunset from my room.”

From child actor to grown-up star: Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s Mumbai home with Farah Khan (Source: Instagram/Ashnoor Kaur) From child actor to grown-up star: Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s Mumbai home with Farah Khan (Source: Instagram/Ashnoor Kaur)

Ashnoor explains that the house is relatively new. “Two years,” her mother adds, noting that the family moved in not too long ago. The view, the light and the openness of the space seem to be central to the home’s design. “It’s stunning. Beautiful. The sunset is amazing,” Farah says, as Alexa obediently opens the curtains. “In our house people say, ‘Dilip, open the curtain.’ So Alexa is our Dilip, jokes Farah.”

Growing up on sets

The tour quickly moves beyond décor into conversation, particularly around Ashnoor’s early start in the industry. Sitting in the living room, Farah turns to Ashnoor’s mother, asking how she felt sending her daughter to reality television at a young age. “When Bigg Boss came, we already said a big no. She is just 21. She has not seen the world yet,” her mother says candidly.

Ashnoor, who has been acting since she was four, grew up balancing school with demanding shoots. “She used to shoot for three days, study for two days — and she scored 94 per cent,” her mother recalls, referring to her board exams. “Children study for five days. She managed both.”

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Education, it becomes clear, was non-negotiable in the Kaur household. Ashnoor herself adds, “Even while I was doing my boards, I was shooting for Patiala Babes.” Later, she took a conscious break from television. “For college, I actually took a three-year break from TV. I wanted to be a college student.”

When a child grows up in the spotlight, their sense of identity can become closely tied to performance, validation, and external expectations. Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Balancing school, friendships, and family life with a demanding career can be both grounding and challenging. On one hand, continuing education and maintaining peer relationships can offer a sense of normalcy, helping the child stay connected to everyday developmental experiences. This can protect their sense of self from being defined only by fame or success.”

At the same time, Khangarot adds that the pressure to perform, irregular schedules, and adult responsibilities at a young age can blur boundaries between who they are as a person and who they are as a performer. “With the right support system — attuned parents, mentors, and mental health professionals — children can develop resilience, emotional awareness, and healthy coping skills. Ultimately, what matters most is ensuring the child’s worth is not measured solely by achievement, but by who they are beyond the spotlight.”

Awards, milestones and memories from childhood

The house reflects this balance between work and normalcy. One section is dedicated to Ashnoor’s awards ranging from child actor trophies to her adult debut recognitions. “This was my first award, the Golden Petal Award,” she says, pointing to one. “That time Salman sir was also there.”

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Another highlight is her vanity room, which Farah immediately gravitates towards. “Oh my God, I love this,” she exclaims, flipping through old photographs and birthday outfits carefully preserved by Ashnoor and her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashnoor Kaur (@ashnoorkaur)

Khangarot mentions that for some young adults, personal spaces and objects often become emotional anchors. “Childhood awards, photographs, favourite books, or even a bedroom designed around personal memories remind them of who they were before the spotlight,” she explains.

Psychologically, these keepsakes help maintain a continuous sense of identity. “They connect the individual to their personal history, family bonds, and formative experiences that existed outside of fame. This continuity can be very grounding, especially in industries where success, image, and public perception can shift quickly,” says Khangarot.

“Such spaces also offer emotional safety,” the expert stresses, adding that they allow young adults “to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their authentic selves.”

Inside Ashnoor’s vanity and walk-in wardrobe

Ashnoor’s love for perfumes and fashion is evident in her walk-in wardrobe, lined with handbags, boots, sneakers and fragrances. “I love perfumes. There is a thing about perfumes,” she says, as Farah jokingly envies the space. “I need a bloody room like this.”

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A bedroom with swings, books and soft curves

The bedroom continues the home’s soft, rounded aesthetic with curved mirrors, a swing chair by the window and warm lighting under the bed. “It’s like noise cancellation sort of a thing,” Ashnoor says of the swing, as Farah cautiously tests it. “If it falls…” Farah begins, before being reassured, “It won’t fall. Don’t worry.”

Bookshelves line another wall, revealing Ashnoor’s quieter side. “You are fond of books. I am fond of books,” Farah says approvingly. “I am proud of you.”

The visit ends, as most Farah Khan home tours do, in the kitchen. Ashnoor announces she’s cooking lemon rice, something she jokingly claims she’s done “only once in Bigg Boss.”

Ashnoor Kaur’s home feels less like a celebrity showpiece and more like an evolving space that mirrors her personality: disciplined yet playful, ambitious yet grounded, and firmly rooted in family.