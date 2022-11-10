Tips to pick the right abstract art for your home

Abstract is just that – abstract. “It either means everything to you or nothing at all. If your eyes are drawn to and mesmerised by composition, shapes, forms, colour, and texture then abstract art might be a good choice for you to buy. It is like a piece of imagination framed on your walls,” said artist Amrish Malvankar who offers tips for choosing the perfect abstract piece for your home.

Format: Painting, mural, or installation?

Once you have decided what you want to put up in the space, you have a major chunk of the decision-making done.

Size: It matters

Be sure of the size of the artwork you want. The aesthetic balance of an entire room can be made askew if the piece is too big or too small and clashes with the whole look you have created. An art piece can be the centrepiece of a room and should be able to pull it together. Alternatively, it can also be a statement piece depending on the look you are going for.

Setting: Where?

Where do you want to put the artwork – wall? table? or a corner? and which room in the house do you want to put it in? Making this decision will narrow your search further. Context then matters.

Composition: What captivates you?

There is so much to choose from along with colour selection, textures, and form. The right selection can pull a room together, drawing your eyes to it.

Medium: So much choice

Oils, acrylic, mixed media, water paints, graphic, digital, collage – take your pick. Not to count in the many varied choices in installation art.

What appeals to you?

You will be living with it for a long period, hopefully. So, pick something that speaks to you. It does not matter whether someone else makes sense of it or not. It should make sense to you and call out to you. “An abstract piece keeps evolving everyday as you keep observing it depending upon your mood and the time you have,” said Malvankar.

Budget: There is art for every pocket.

Each art piece has a different time period for appreciation. It is an investment that matures with time if you want to profit from it.

Source: Authenticity matters

Buy your art piece from an authentic source. This will come with a certificate of authenticity. Insist on one even if you are buying from the artist directly. That is the only way you will be able to prove authenticity if you choose to re-sell the art.

Art advisor: Who is advising you?

“If the list still has not narrowed down your choices and you still need to make the perfect selection, get an art consultant or a reputed gallery to advise you right. It is worth the investment,” said Malvankar.

