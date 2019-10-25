About Love: A lesson in owning/accepting your ‘embarrassing’ family

I am not sure if there is a lesser unkind way of admitting this but for a large part of my growing up years I remained embarrassed of the women in my family. Looking back, I cannot place a finger on when it started but I remember how warm my ears would be when Ma would meet teachers at meetings and tell them I was not studying hard enough. With flushed cheeks I used to look away not because she complained before my peers but because she so visibly struggled to string together her sentences in English and later haplessly looked at my father for help. I would always look down, evading my convent-bred classmates’ glances, certain that they were secretly laughing at her or, worse, me. The instances varied with time. My father scolding my mother for being late and she not making a sound, my sister never being able to keep secrets I had trusted her with, my uncle taking pride in his wife’s obedience and expecting us to do — be — the same. There was— and still is — anger at the bitter words men in my family so thoughtlessly if not deliberately scattered at home and outside. But the disappointment at my mother and aunts’ continuous, damning silence always stung more. It embarrassed me.

Things are better now. Staying apart — a deliberate choice to not be like them — has gradually eased the creases. It has also widened and blurred the lens I perceive them with. Now when I find myself laughing at my mother’s typos on social media, it occurs to me that much like the idea of home, appreciating and loving family seem a lot easier from a distance.

Archana Phadke in About Love attempts the reverse. During the 90-minute documentary, she records the lives of her family members— her grandparents, parents, siblings — in intimate, sometimes uncomfortable, details. On the surface, it unfolds like a personal family album, a poignant confluence of the past and the present: her grandparents sitting on the bed, offering toothless smiles at the camera, her parents practising dance — learning to coordinate with each other after many years of marriage — before their son’s wedding, photos of people long dead adorning the walls. Even the way she introduces them, “my grandparents”— lacing it with warm familiarity — makes it seem like we are privy to her scrapbook. But as the documentary proceeds, it starts reeking of pungent medicines, bitter arguments, one funeral, and a wedding.

Even though part of the family, Phadke mostly remains a passive bystander following the rest everywhere; documenting every mood, every sound. She never lets go of the camera even when her grandfather chokes and her grandmother looks around helplessly, even when he curses his wife, even when her mother confesses that the time she spends with herself, away from the rest, is what she cherishes the most. The director here does not open her heart to us but does something even more private. She unlatches the doors of her house, takes us to all the rooms, and entreats us to stay and witness. She does not intervene when her father barks at her mother neither does she try to cover up something offensive said by him with an awkward chuckle (like I have done in the past and still do). She lets him and the rest be. The result is a disturbingly familiar picture of strangers resembling people I have left behind; the feeling similar to peering at my family closely and staying with them all over again. Each family, it seems, speaks in the same tongue behind closed doors.

Watching Phadke’s chronicling of her family members for two years — from 2015 to 2017 — without hesitation or remorse, should have been consoling. It should have quelled my deep-buried embarrassment for not being the only one to have a family like I do. But it felt like hearing someone scratching their nails on a glass pane. It felt like a homecoming I was not prepared for. By letting her gaze linger on her family, she not just presents a story that plays out at my home with regular occurrence but by doing it unflinchingly and pervasively, she uncovers moments I have walked past without stopping by, those which appeared too mundane than the rest and those, when seen from her lens, de-familiarised and re-familiarised me with people I thought I knew well.

There is a particularly heartbreaking moment in the documentary when after a brief confrontation over unfinished work, her father walks away and her mother breaks into a wry laughter. “My brain stops working when your father is there,” she says. I have heard my mother say this whenever she blindly follows something my father instructs only to admit later that she knew better. The words rang too close to home. “Why didn’t you do what you wanted to then,” has always been my standard, half-hearted response before leaving the room. But Phadke stays back. Her mother ceases to laugh. She closes her eyes and sobs. It is such an affecting moment, so telling in the way it captures a dread that years of companionship has not stifled but nurtured that it filled me with shame. It made me wish I had stayed back in the room, that I was kinder to her. The documentary abounds with such instances. In another lovely scene, her grandfather scolds his wife for being careless. Far removed from the need to be cordial before his granddaughter (and us) anymore, he litters profanity. She listens to him quietly and then, careful of not being heard, mutters under her breath, “I hope a tiger eats you up”. I not just cracked up at her capability of hoping, less saying, something like this but was equally amused to see how ‘disobedience’ plays out unnoticed in quiet voices and inconsequential wishes at the domestic space and from people we do not think are capable of the same.

About Love — a tender, if brittle, introspection about the (un)conditionality of filial love and its unsanitised articulation — comforts and rattles precisely for this. It no longer remains Phadke’s overview of the women at the household, but becomes a medium for them to express themselves, to admit that within corners of the house they all reside in, each has found a place for themselves. During the course of the documentary, she learns that her mother, who self-confessedly cannot think on her own, has been writing a novel. In an interview with Scroll.in she shared it was a revelation for her. “I had no idea that she likes to write.” Watching them from a distance jolted me too. The moment when it was divulged was so regular that it seemed improbable it could lead to such a disclosure. It made me re-think of the many women I have grown up with, those I have dismissed ever so often for being pitifully timid and compliant, and how they too could harbour certain desires and wants. I never asked them. I always assumed their answer.

Listening to their words now from unfamiliar voices compelled me to confront my myopic views and hasty judgements of them. It made me check the pride I take in my defiance which I now recognise were borrowed all along. It made me ashamed of being ashamed. It also made me discern that the many women I wished to be like while growing up had been them all along. Although they never said it, I have a feeling that they knew it from the start. It was me who did not. Maybe that is the thing about love, it always knows better.

(About Love was screened at MAMI)