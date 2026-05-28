‘The best thing in this house…’: Aasif Sheikh on his humble Mumbai home centred on family, faith

Actor Aasif Sheikh, best known for his role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, recently offered a rare glimpse into his Mumbai home, which reflects functionality, family dynamics, and personal beliefs. Featuring in a video posted on Mashable India‘s YouTube channel, he began by giving a tour of the living space. “It’s a small, humble living room,” he declared. The space, though understated, carries layers of meaning, largely shaped by his wife’s sensibilities. “And this is basically all assorted things. This is my wife’s hobby. She likes to travel, so she likes to collect curios and artefacts.”

The objects in his home are not curated for display alone but tied to memory and utility. What stands out is the emphasis on comfort coexisting with purpose. He also highlighted, “The best thing in this house is that you see a lot of greenery outside. Because the biggest problem in Bombay is that you don’t get to see greenery. But here, outside, we have trees all around. And then we’ve done some small plants so that you don’t see greenery.”

The living room (Source: YouTube/Mashable) The living room (Source: YouTube/Mashable)

The layout appears to be designed around visibility and connection. “This is my favourite chair. Where I sit down like this. Full reclining. And it’s a vantage point, basically. Because I can see the kitchen from here. I can see my daughter’s bedroom from here. I can see my bedroom, my son’s bedroom, and the deck. So it’s like a point where I can watch everything around.”

He credited much of the home’s design to his wife: “Most of the furniture in this house is Zeba’s. She’s done the furniture.” Personal values are subtly embedded in the decor. “I don’t take awards, although you won’t find many awards here. This is Quran Sharif here. And you’ll find it in every Muslim household. There’s Arabic, English, and there’s Persian as well. There’s translation as well. So there are three, four, five versions of it. So whoever wants to read it, they can just take the Quran Sharif and read it.”

The balcony (Source: YouTube/Mashable) The balcony (Source: YouTube/Mashable)

The home’s emotional core seems to lie in shared leisure, with a dedicated space to watch television with the family. “Come, let me show you our most favourite room. This is our den. This is our recreational room. Here you can see all the games. All the games are here. We have a television here. So we sit here. And this is a sofa-cum-bed. We open it and lie down and watch TV. It’s like a chill-out room. We spend most of the time here. Because we watch TV most of the time. The (IPL) matches are going on right now. So we sit here and watch the matches. It’s a lot of fun here.”

The home’s emotional core seems to lie in shared leisure (Source: YouTube/Mashable) The home’s emotional core seems to lie in shared leisure (Source: YouTube/Mashable)

Spirituality is given a quiet, designated space in the house, being an important part of the actor’s life. Aasif said, “And… I’ll show you. I pray here. Because this side is the Kaaba. And this is Mirza Namaz. And I pray here. This is my prayer book. So I pray here.”

The dining area (Source: YouTube/Mashable) The dining area (Source: YouTube/Mashable)

Expert on dual use of space

Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Dual-purpose spaces can also work positively when there is intentional zoning through lighting, textures, furniture placement, or routines. Even small environmental cues help the brain distinguish between alertness and relaxation, creating a healthier emotional rhythm at home.”

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But, she mentions, when a home begins serving multiple emotional functions at once — such as a space for entertaining guests, working, relaxing, or emotionally decompressing — the brain can sometimes struggle to maintain clear psychological boundaries. “If the same room is constantly associated with productivity, social interaction, and rest simultaneously, the nervous system may find it harder to fully ‘switch off.’ This can contribute to cognitive fatigue, overstimulation, and a subtle but persistent sense of mental restlessness.”

The television room (Source: YouTube/Mashable) The television room (Source: YouTube/Mashable)

Role of design choices similar to Aasif’s

Gurnani explains that design elements such as greenery, personal memorabilia, family photographs, soft lighting, and spatial visibility play a major role in emotional regulation and perceived safety. “Psychologically, humans feel calmer in spaces where there is predictability, familiarity, and a sense of control. A ‘control point’ in a home — where someone can visually access multiple areas — can subconsciously reduce hypervigilance and increase feelings of security because the brain perceives the environment as manageable and safe.”

Similarly, greenery and natural elements have been shown to reduce stress activation and improve emotional grounding by creating a biophilic connection with nature. “Personal collections and meaningful objects also strengthen emotional identity and continuity, especially in high-pressure urban lifestyles where external stress is constant. Homes that reflect personal memory and emotional comfort often become psychological recovery spaces rather than just physical shelters,” concludes the expert.