Aasif Sheikh reflects on journey, difficult phases, diet, fitness: ‘After 125 films…’

Aasif Sheikh is candid about the struggles he faced early in his acting career, admitting that it took more than four decades for his professional journey to take what he describes as a “miraculous” turn.

“After working in nearly 125 films without receiving the recognition I had hoped for…,” he tells indianexpress.com in an exclusive email interview.

Sheikh, who is enjoying a “purple patch” following the success of his show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, is also a well-known name on the stage, and recently performed Paritosh Painter’s Tom and Jerry in the city.

Speaking about his passion for theatre, he also reflects on his journey, diet, fitness, children and much more, while admitting that actors don’t grow old. “We’re like fine wine—the older we get, the better we become.”

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. You made your debut in 1984 with Hum Log. 42 years later, how do you describe your journey?

Aasif Sheikh: I think it’s been quite an extraordinary journey—perhaps even a record of sorts. I started back in 1984 with Hum Log. After that, I moved to Mumbai for another show by the same director, Ajoobe. Then came a difficult phase. For a few years, there was no work, so I returned to Delhi. Later, I came back to Mumbai and made my film debut in 1990 with Rama O Rama. I did a few films as a leading man, but once again, there was a lull that lasted nearly two years.

However, I never gave up. I didn’t hang up my boots. I kept preparing, learning, and waiting for the next opportunity. Eventually, I started taking on negative roles, and then Karan Arjun happened. That opened the door to a series of young villain roles.

At the same time, I continued working across media—television, film, and theatre. Some films did well, some didn’t. In some projects, I received recognition; in others, I didn’t. But for a long time, nothing truly extraordinary happened in my career.

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Then, after nearly 40 years in the industry, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! happened—and it completely changed the course of my career. It turned the tables for me. It felt almost miraculous, and from that point onward, things became much easier.

Q. But mainstream recognition came much later — only in 2015, after Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! What kept you going for so many years until success came knocking at your door?

Aasif Sheikh: I always believed in myself and was simply waiting for the right opportunity. I’ve always felt that everyone gets one big chance in their lifetime, and I was waiting for mine.

It took a long time—much longer than I had expected—but I never lost faith. Then Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! came into my life, and from that moment, it felt like a dream run.

For the past 11 years, I’ve been fortunate to enjoy what you could call a purple patch. The show ran successfully for over a decade, giving me immense popularity and recognition as an actor. Of course, it also brought financial stability.

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More importantly, it gave me something I had been seeking throughout my career: a sense of security and validation as an actor. After working in nearly 125 films without receiving the recognition I had hoped for, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! finally established me in the industry.

That show gave me an identity, a sense of security, and the confidence that all those years of hard work had been worth it.

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Q. Tell us about your stint in theatre. When did it begin, and what about the medium that interests you?

Aasif Sheikh: I started doing theatre around the same time I began working on Hum Log.

Most of my work has been in serious theatre. I’ve done very little comedy on stage—perhaps only one or two plays. For nearly 20 years, I remained closely associated with my theatre group, IPTA, and worked on several meaningful productions that addressed social issues and carried strong messages.

Theatre has always been very close to my heart because it allows you to connect directly with the audience and constantly evolve as an actor. It teaches you discipline, patience, and the importance of staying true to your craft.

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Ironically, despite doing so much theatre, comedy was one genre I had always wanted to explore more deeply. I had been waiting for the right opportunity to do a good comedy production, and then Tom and Jerry came along. I loved the script instantly and knew I wanted to be a part of it.

Q. Take us through your character in Tom and Jerry, and also the reason you decided to do this play.

Aasif Sheikh: Tom and Jerry (PS Productions & Felicity Theatre) is exactly what the title suggests. If you’ve watched the cartoon, you know that Tom is always trying to catch Jerry, while Jerry somehow manages to wriggle out every single time. That dynamic is at the heart of our play.

Ali (Asgar) plays Jerry, and I play Tom. It’s a very interesting script, and we’ve worked hard to make it believable, engaging, and entertaining for the audience.

The concept itself is wonderful because the entire story revolves around the constant push-and-pull between our characters. The chemistry between us is what drives the play.

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I had always wanted to work with Ali because I’ve admired him immensely as an actor. I’ve seen his stand-up performances and his work on The Kapil Sharma Show, and I’ve always appreciated his comic timing and stage presence.

I also wanted to collaborate with Paritosh Painter. In theatre, he is a respected and established name. He has consistently produced successful plays for over two decades, and his contribution to the theatre industry is remarkable.

When this opportunity came along, it felt like the perfect combination—a strong script, a talented co-actor like Ali and Shilpa, and an experienced director-producer. Everything just fell into place, and it has worked out wonderfully for all of us.

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Q. You are now widely associated with comedy. Does such typecasting affect you as an actor, and at a personal level, too?

Aasif Sheikh: Comedy has become a big part of how people see me, and I’m grateful for that because making people laugh is not easy. At the same time, typecasting is a reality in our industry. Once audiences connect with you in a particular genre, it can take time for them—and sometimes filmmakers—to see you differently.

As an actor, I’ve always believed that performance is about versatility. I enjoy comedy immensely, but I’m equally excited by roles that challenge me emotionally or allow me to explore different shades of my personality. I’m always open to opportunities that let me break stereotypes and surprise the audience.

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On a personal level, I don’t let labels affect me too much. I focus on staying true to myself, continuing to learn, and giving my best to every role. If people associate me with joy and laughter, I consider that a blessing, but I also hope they remain open to seeing me in new and unexpected ways.

Q. What does your fitness routine entail?

Aasif Sheikh: I believe actors never really grow old. We’re like fine wine—the older we get, the better we become. With age comes experience, wisdom, and a deeper understanding of human emotions and characters.

As for my fitness routine, there’s nothing extraordinary about it. I believe in taking care of my eating habits, getting at least seven to eight hours of sleep, and doing moderate exercise regularly. I don’t believe in anything extreme—I prefer balance and moderation.

Theatre has always been very close to my heart because it allows you to connect directly with the audience and constantly evolve as an actor, says Aasif Sheikh. (PR handout) Theatre has always been very close to my heart because it allows you to connect directly with the audience and constantly evolve as an actor, says Aasif Sheikh. (PR handout)

Q. Do you also swear by a strict diet? What does your everyday meal plan look like?

Aasif Sheikh: I believe in portion control. I eat everything, but in moderation. I avoid sweets, carbonated drinks, and fried food as much as possible, though I do indulge occasionally. There’s no rocket science to it—just consistency, discipline, and a balanced lifestyle.

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Q. You have been associated with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! for over a decade now. How do you keep monotony at bay?

Aasif Sheikh: What makes my role particularly engaging is the opportunity to portray a wide range of personalities and situations within the same character arc. While Vibuti remains the central figure, over the past 11 years, I have brought more than 350 distinct variations of the character to life. This diversity keeps the work dynamic and helps prevent monotony.

I make a conscious effort to continually reinvent my approach, often asking myself whether I am becoming too comfortable or relying on familiar patterns. One of the challenges of portraying the same character over an extended period is maintaining a sense of growth and authenticity, so I actively seek ways to keep the performance fresh and meaningful.

Whenever I sense that I am settling into a routine, I introduce new dimensions and subtle nuances to the character. I experiment with small details and incorporate fresh elements that enhance performance—not only for the audience but also for my own creative fulfilment.

This ongoing process of evolution is what continues to inspire and motivate me.

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Q. How different is it preparing for films, TV and theatre? Which medium challenges you more as an actor?

Aasif Sheikh: Definitely, theatre is more challenging, but at the same time, I would say theatre gives you time to prepare for a character. You get 34, 35, or even 40 days to work on it, which allows you to build a very strong, watertight character. In cinema, too, especially nowadays with OTT platforms and films, there are workshops and detailed discussions about the characters, so you can explore and develop them further.

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Television, however, gives you much less time. Sometimes you don’t even get half an hour to prepare. You’re handed a scene, and within thirty minutes or an hour, you’re expected to perform it. The preparation time is limited. But since you’re playing a regular, long-running character, you don’t always have to put in the same level of effort because you already know how the character walks, sits, reacts, and speaks. You’re familiar with the character’s world.

Of course, if you’re doing something different or taking on a completely new role, you need more time to prepare. The challenge is that television often doesn’t allow for that kind of preparation either. But definitely, I find theatre the most fascinating medium.

Q. If not an actor, you would probably have been a…

Aasif Sheikh: If I hadn’t become an actor, I think I would have pursued something in sports. I’ve always been very athletic and have had a deep interest in different games. I could have seen myself becoming a cricketer or even a springboard diver. Sports have always been a big part of my life, and if acting hadn’t happened, I would definitely have chosen a career in that field.

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Q. You have two Gen Z children. What do they think of your work, especially on Bhabiji…

Aasif Sheikh: They appreciate my work and enjoy the show, but they enjoy my theatre performance more, and what I really love is seeing how much they enjoy watching me perform live.

I always appreciate hearing from them. They often share their thoughts and ideas about what I could do differently or what they’d like to see me explore as an actor.

Q. How different do you think your career would have been had you started in today’s day and age?

Aasif Sheikh: People still appreciate my work and enjoy the shows I’m part of. But the industry has changed a lot over the years. With so many digital platforms available today, there are far more opportunities and media for actors to express themselves than there were when I started.

If I were beginning my career in today’s world as a younger actor, I think I would have an advantage. People are more forthcoming and open now, and there are many more avenues to showcase your talent and connect with audiences.

At the same time, if I were the age I am now and getting an opportunity in this era, I would still feel incredibly grateful. Whenever I get a chance, I would love to prove myself and continue doing what I love.

I’m thankful for every opportunity I’ve had and for whatever time I’m able to devote to my craft. I always strive to hone my skills, become a better actor, and give my very best to the audience.