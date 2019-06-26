Future in the Past

(Written by Shanaya D’sa)

Advertising

In a rehearsal studio at Karthik Complex in Andheri West, it is the sound of the ghungroos that welcomes one into the space. Inside is the cast of Aarohi, a Salim Akhtar-directed theatrical production that centers around a passionate kathak dancer and her evolution from being a naive young woman to a stronger older character. “Aarohi represents layers of emotions — emotions of love, passion, loss and growth. For me, this play will be a success if people associate themselves with all the layers and complexities,” says Akhtar, introducing the Hindi production written by National award-winning screenplay writer Ashok Mishra.

Marking the theatre debut of television actors Gautam Rode and Dhaani Jhankal, the play also features Meeta Vasisht. “The play is like a river made by many streams — the culture of kathak, motivation and facing your past,” says Vasisht.

Trained in kathak, Dhaani says, “For me, doing something that I love with something that I’ve always wanted to do is amazing. I’ve learned a lot from Aarohi. It has taught me that life keeps changing and letting go of your past is the only thing that enables you to go ahead with life.” Daughter of actor Ravi Jhankal, the play also gave her an opportunity to work with her father. “It was a great learning experience,” she adds.

Advertising

Rode, meanwhile, had to undergo two months training in kathak to play Indrajeet, Aarohi’s opportunistic husband, who changes her passion into a business. She gives up everything for him. “This play marks many firsts for me — first theatre and kathak performance and first of this kind of a character,” says the actor and television host who has been seen in several television shows, such as Baa Bahu Aur Beti and Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, and the film Aksar 2.

Vasisht deeply relates with her character, as she plays the matured older Aarohi, who has learned from her past and aspires for a better future. “The worst phases in my life were when I gave myself up for someone else’s dreams. Aarohi’s character breaks this idealism and shows that putting yourself first isn’t selfish,” says she. Rode adds, “It isn’t a commercial play. It has its music and its dance, but behind all the colour is also a darker side.”

The play will be staged on June 29 at St Andrew’s Auditorium, Mumbai. Tickets are available on BookMyShow