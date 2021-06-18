‘Aaj ki important deadline miss hone do’: Dia Mirza stresses on the need to pause and heal in this poem

If there is one thing the ongoing pandemic has taught us, it is the importance of looking out for each other, take note of the other person. But in all this, we tend to lose sight of our own health, our mental being. In a recent poem titled Kaise Ho, actor Dia Mirza is upholding all this.

Written by Priyanshi Bansal & Simar Singh and performed by the actor, the poem touches upon the growing anxiety we are living in and the importance of logging out. “‘Kaise Ho? Tum aksar yeh sawaal logon se poochte ho/aaj-kal kuch zyaada hi poochte ho,” she says. At one point, she states– “Aaj khud ke liye aur apno ke liye kuch time nikaalo,” she says, emphatically.

“Woh email jispe ‘I hope this finds you well’ likha hain/Agar tum well nahi ho, toh bhi it’s fine” she says.

She further went on to highlight the need to just stop, wait for a while. “Woh work call agar miss ho jaaye, maybe that is okay. You can take your time,” she says. “Aaj ki important deadline miss hone do/Aaj kuch messages miss ho jaye shayad,” she says.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), “bereavement, isolation, loss of income and fear are triggering mental health conditions or exacerbating existing ones”. “

This pandemic has particularly difficult on the mental health. In fact, as a report from indianexpress.com spotlighted, the pandemic has been hard on therapists as well. “There is sadness, fear, doubt, and uncertainty in the minds of people and they look up to their therapist for empathetic support and erudite approach in every aspect – physical, mental, emotional, social, financial, spiritual, and environmental. I am happy to help them and their near and dear ones but it can get energetically challenging at times. Also, the key here is to be available for as many people as possible and at the same time tending to the needs of self and family,” Dr Chandni Tugnait, a Delhi-based psychotherapist was quoted as saying in the report.