A play about land and ownership, light & shade, dependency & independence

Oscar Wilde has referred to theatre as “The greatest of all art forms, the most immediate way in which a human being can share with another the sense of what it is to be a human being”. That’s the central theme of a play written by Manav Kaul and directed by Ipsit Nayak, called Park, which was staged at the Sudarshan Rangmanch on Friday.

The play is about a simple man, Uday, who suffers from hallucinations and has been looking for his psychologist, Iti. He waits for her at a park with three benches.

While waiting for his doctor, Uday encounters three other characters and eventually all of them get involved in an argument. The squabble is about finding their favorite spot on the three benches, one with a pleasant view of the park. “Their conversations are light-hearted but underline the dark and deep feuds that exist around us regarding land and ownership, like that of Tibet and Kashmir. The play tries to point out the futility of it,” said Nayak.

“Even though we think that we can exist individually, we should realise the importance of dependence. As a society, we are all trapped in our own social situations and should reach out for one another to find the solutions to these pre-constructed problems. Interdependency and independence, people should think about these two simultaneously and that forms the backbone of this play”, he added.

The one-act play has five characters — Iti, Uday, Madan, Nawaz and Husna, played by Deepa S, Rahul Patil, Sharad Dubey, Sidhanta Nayak and Surabhi Suman, respectively.

The play unfolds the journey of each character and the stories of struggle that envelope their life.

Lighting plays a crucial role in the play. “People are fighting over the view and a shaded area to sit in. So, a lot of focus is on the movement of the sun. The transition from afternoon to evening is depicted with the help of moving light and shadow,” said Nayak.

The play will be staged again at Gyaan Adab in Kalyani Nagar on December 22, at 6 pm.