A new abode

Egg-white coloured walls covered with magenta bougainvillea greet visitors at the latest address of Raw Mango, designer Sanjay Garg’s store in Lodhi Colony. “This store is very special to me, I never thought our journey would lead to being present in this iconic location,” said Garg, who hosted a meet-and-greet on the weekend for the launch of the store that currently houses his 2019 spring sari collection titled “Radha”, among others. The designer is best-known for reinterpreting traditional weaves such as Chanderi, Banarasi and Mashru. Even though he has not been a regular at fashion weeks, Raw Mango has became a brand synonymous with luxury handloom in a modernist setting.

The store also prominently displays ten collectibles that Garg designed earlier this year to coincide with his tenth anniversary in the fashion industry. Other vintage artifacts from his personal collection that are on showcase include a marble statue of King Neptune that welcomes visitors right at the entrance. Inside the store, tiny brass hands serve as light switches, and there are antique teak doors with carved folds that mimic textiles — the wood was once on the facade of a Bohri Muslim home.

“At Raw Mango we have always designed our spaces with respect and understanding of the local culture, heritage and history, from the exterior to the core of the building. Lodhi colony buildings were designed for utility and community, unlike the larger Lutyens bungalows built for stature and hierarchy. It is in this pocket that we have found our new home,” shared the designer, who also recently opened a store in Mumbai.

For more than a couple of years, Angoori Badi, Garg’s haveli-esque store and workshop in Chattarpur was synonymous with the handiwork of the designer, and his annual sale was much looked forward to.