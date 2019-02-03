A Human Touch

IN 2018, the world celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It was drafted in the wake of the WWII by people of various nationalities and backgrounds and is a founding text that lays out the rights and freedoms of every human being. An exhibition, #spirou4rights, will highlight its importance in Chandigarh this week, where it has been brought by Alliance Francaise.

The genesis of the exhibition is in the efforts of Spirou magazine — created in 1938 — in the anniversary campaign launched by the UN Human Rights Office. It has come out with a special issue in which some great talents of comic art illustrate the articles of the Universal Declaration. In order to convey, as widely as possible the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the comic strip, with its graphic and playful attributes, is an ideal means of communication to reach a wide audience. The #spirou4rights exhibition is dedicated to human rights and the Declaration and was shown in October at the Geneva United Nations Headquarters.

Spirou magazine is published by Editions Dupuis, one of the leading European publishers of comics. Its catalogue includes iconic characters such as The Smurfs, Billy & Buddy, The Bluecoats, Petit Spirou, Lucky Luke, Largo Winch, Gaston Lagaffe, and The Marsupilami. Spirou is the mascot of the magazine and its main character and has delighted generations of readers. Spirou fights inequalities, protects the weak and shows courage and generosity and some of the values of the Declaration of Human rights are echoed in his behaviour.

Spirou is now a Human Rights Champion of the UN Human Rights Office. His commitment to the rights of others is represented by his salute, two fingers together pointed upwards. On September 14 during the Brussels Comic Strip Festival, the Spirou salute was made by hundreds of visitors to show their support for human rights and shared on social media with the hashtag #spirou4rights. As a true reflection of the times he has lived through, the famous bellhop has always embodied his creators’ values: openness to the world, protection and defence of the oppressed, respect for diversity, courage and generosity.

#spirou4rights will be showcased at the Alliance Francaise, Sector 36, Chandigarh, February 4.