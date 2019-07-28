A Human Touch

THE stories of human relationships, its intricacies and myriad layers form the core of theatre group Abhinet’s plays. The group, for more than four decades now, has been bringing on stage a repertory of work written by celebrated Indian and international playwrights and writers. Theatre director, actor, playwright and founder of Abhinet, Vijay Kapoor describes the group’s work as experimental and explorative. It also acts as a platform for young writers, actors, musicians and designers. “Human relationships are integral to my productions. Both personal as well as social relationships are important. Our physical condition is a direct reflection of our mental health,” says Kapoor, as he introduces the second season of “Stories on Stage”, a one-day presentation of three short plays which revolve around the intricacies of human relationships and the emotional upheavals these lead to.

Advertising

“The beautiful structure of these short plays has enabled me to understand characters, make choices and envision the mood. To enhance the production value, we have worked on an exciting light design and the actors were trained for verbal abilities and physical appearance,” adds Kapoor.

The first play, Uske Jaane Ke Baad, is a psychological story of love and deception based on a short play, Marnoprant, written by Sahitya Akademi award-winner playwright and novelist, Surender Verma. A married woman falls in love with another man and after a year she dies in an accident. After the death of the wife, the husband meets her lover and there is a chance disclosure of the wife’s relationship with him. During their conversations, they try to understand the layers of their complicated relationships and eventually it becomes difficult to distinguish between the truth and lies. “I have used the flashback technique and the design gives an impression of both reality and illusion,” says Kapoor.

Ret Ka Rishta is a short play based on a story written by Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi awardee, Nirmal Jaswal Rana. The experimental production is a solo act by actor Babita Kapoor and discusses the life of Sangeet and her relationship with Amrita. It is a tale of friendship and love.

Advertising

The play Lautate Hue is based on a story written by Vijay Kapoor. It is the love story of Jay, a middle-aged man who started working in a play 31 years ago. During the play’s rehearsal, he falls in love with his heroine, a relationship that flourishes during the rehearsals but ends with its final presentation. The lady moves abroad and this fire of incomplete love continues to burn within the hero, with the hope of meeting her again.

The plays will be staged at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, on August 3 at 6.30 pm