A Human Touch

With sustainability turning into an integral part of the fashion industry, various designers are becoming aware of the need to be socially responsible. Keeping the same philosophy in mind, Ziba By Hand has been supporting Indian art and textiles along with sustainability in daily lifestyle choices. The platform is now hosting the spring/summer edition of The Handmade Collective at Cottage in Chandigarh this week to promote slow fashion, Indian crafts, handlooms and organic food in a modern format under one roof.

At Ziba’s pop-up, a plethora of Indian designers from across the country are offering apparels, footwear, jewellery, home decor and food brands that are 100 percent organic, sustainable and recyclable. “Handmade and sustainable are two important aspects of the many products that the audience will be witnessing as part of the journey of celebrating our legacy,” says Ila Kapoor Chaddah, founder of the initiative Ziba By Hand. Ziba By Hand is known for curating small boutique designers and craftsmen, who are using traditional Indian art and textiles in a modern way and creating more sustainable fashion.

At the two-day festival that began yesterday, there are showcases by Art & Ko, a cultural advocate which uses art as a means to connect, inspire and inform its customers, and Cocoon Kapas, which uses only authentic handloom fabrics and believes in the preservation of nature, art and craft. Other participants include design label Ekmit that interprets designs using contribution by weavers, printers, embroiders and dyers, and home decor label Intiki that brings design elements with a modern and clean aesthetic to the spaces that people inhabit. Started with the belief that design is a form of expression and striving to achieve purity through natural fabrics and designs, Khara Kapas is displaying handcrafted products like clothes, bags and footwear, made from pure

Indian fabrics.

Inspired by nature and women, Meadow Official’s romantic silhouettes embody natural, free-spirited femininity. Meiraas, which means legacy, has grown with the perspective of treating handcrafted apparels like art and their creators as artisans. Thread-wheel offers varieties of unique and exclusive juttis, crafted from scratch by hand by talented craftsmen. Offering a variety of handmade organic products, Nrinam, an enterprise consisting of 17 girls from a small colony in Wazirabad, brings forth its aim of generating employment for these girls who have undergone training in stitching, sewing, embroidery and jewellery making.

After spending 15 years in the corporate sector, Chaddah felt a strong need for professional corporate experience to drive small businesses in India’s handloom and crafts industry. Chaddah says, “We believe that everything handmade and organic is beautiful and strongly campaign for the consumers to use the same. Through this platform, we aim to advocate the use of indigenous handlooms and art.”