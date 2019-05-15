A Claude Monet haystack painting sells for $110.7 million; sets record for Impressionist work

On Tuesday, French painter Claude Monet’s 1890 painting “Meules” was sold for $110.7 million. The auction house says it’s a world auction record for the artist and the first work of Impressionist art to cross the $100 million threshold at an auction. The previous owners had purchased the painting in 1986 for $2.53 million.

Advertising

According to a report in The New York Times, six bidders participated in the process. It was eventually sold to an unidentified buyer. “The longer you spend buying it, the longer you’ll spend enjoying it,” Harry Dalmeny, the auctioneer and chairman of Sotheby’s United Kingdom, was quoted as saying.

It is the ninth-most-expensive painting to be ever sold at an international auction house, also one of the eight artworks by the painter that was not in museums and was acquired by private hands. The rest are in Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and the Art Institute of Chicago.

“They’re so evocative, so romantic and so easy to live with. That was the best of the series that’s come up for auction. It was an amazing painting. And you just can’t get them,” Offer Waterman, a London-based dealer, was quoted as saying.

The painting is one of 25 “Meules” (“Grainstacks”), created by the painter in 1890 and 1891 and is particularly significant as it was the first instance when the painter went back to the same subject while differing on atmospheric conditions.