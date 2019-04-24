A Brush with History

It’s rare to have college students so invested in an elective course that the end result is a book. But that’s what happened when Professor Paola Martani from Italy started teaching an elective course on the Art and Culture of Italy, at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. The book coming out of the course is titled The Art and Culture of Italy: From the Roman Empire to Present Day (Harper Collins; Rs 1,499), which has been put together by Martani and her students.

“I initially struggled in India, as no matter how much I practice writing my notes in English, I would struggle, as I think in Italian. This is where the students helped me out. We started working on assignments and it turned into this whole collaborative experience. Many of my students were from a journalistic background and they helped with the edit, and putting together the pictures and stuff,” said Martani during the launch of the book at Italian Cultural Centre, Delhi, recently.

She has the academic title of “dottore in philosophy” from Università degli Studi di Milano along with an MPhil in Linguistics. “I am sure it was a difficult course, to cramp 2,000 years of art history, culture in one course. We divided the time periods and then stuff just came together,” she explains.

The book has been divided into nine chapters, which relate to different time periods — The Roman Period, The High Middle Ages, The Renaissance in Italy and Humanism, among others. There are corresponding photos and maps in the book, and also sections and subsections in each chapter on clothes, food and housing.

While there have been many books, films and documentaries on Italy and its culture, Martani says this book is different as it weaves in a commentary on the outcome of many historical events.

“We have books that chronologically detail the story, but we also comment on the philosophy and overarching tone of that time period. We also connect the dots — sculpture, art and food — and then see the same philosophy, except in different materials,” Martani says.

She adds, “During the Middle Ages, we had god at the centre, while the skill of the man is invisible in the Dark ages. In the Roman era, we have all the magnificent splendour, which was a military society at that time. We wanted to bring all the fields together. My field of expertise is studying historical notes, which makes me take an idea and go in the reverse. We see the period of history through its outcome.”

Martani adds that we need to make such efforts from time to time, so as to enable us to reclaim and reconnect with our roots. “It opens up the society, and also grounds us at the same time. We need to be dynamic, and expose ourselves to newer things, and appreciate our own history.”