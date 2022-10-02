99 Durga puja pandals bag Bengal government award

The West Bengal government has decided to felicitate 99 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and adjoining areas with Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman – 2022 awards in four categories — ‘best of the best’, ‘special selection’, ‘innovative idea’ and ‘environment-friendly’, an official statement said.

Chetla Agrani and Surchi Sangha, patronised by state ministers Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas respectively, bagged the first and second prize in the ‘best of the best’ category.

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, supported by minister Sujit Bose, bagged the sixth prize in the category.

A total of 42 community pujas have been selected by the judges in the ‘best of the best’ category, 20 for ‘innovative idea’, 21 for ‘special selection’ and 16 for being environment-friendly, the statement by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said.

Salt Lake FD block, Kumartuli Sarbojanin and Yuvamaitri occupied the top three positions in the ‘environment-friendly’ category, while Batam Club, Bhabanipur Sitala Mandir and Forward Club were given the first, second and third spots respectively in the ‘special selection’ category, it said.

Behala Uttar Halpara club, Behala Players’ Corner and Belgachia Sadharan Durgostav were adjudged the top three pujas in the ‘innovative idea’ category.

