scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

99 Durga puja pandals bag Bengal government award

A total of 42 community pujas have been selected by the judges in the 'best of the best' category, 20 for 'innovative idea', 21 for 'special selection' and 16 for being environment-friendly

durga puja pandalMamata Banerjee gives final touch of the eyes (chokkhudan) of Goddess Durga on the auspicious Mahalaya day at Chetla Agarni Puja , in Kolkata on Sunday, September 25 (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The West Bengal government has decided to felicitate 99 Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and adjoining areas with Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman – 2022 awards in four categories — ‘best of the best’, ‘special selection’, ‘innovative idea’ and ‘environment-friendly’, an official statement said.

Chetla Agrani and Surchi Sangha, patronised by state ministers Firhad Hakim and Arup Biswas respectively, bagged the first and second prize in the ‘best of the best’ category.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Sreebhumi Sporting Club, supported by minister Sujit Bose, bagged the sixth prize in the category.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...Premium
Uttarakhand resort murder: Amid questions within, BJP may revamp Dhami go...
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...Premium
From suicide to graft: After power shift in Mumbai, key cases go on the b...
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...Premium
Who are the social leaders from Maharashtra holding up Mahatma Gandhi’s l...
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decadesPremium
Banned: How PFI morphed into a stridently militant outfit over 3 decades

A total of 42 community pujas have been selected by the judges in the ‘best of the best’ category, 20 for ‘innovative idea’, 21 for ‘special selection’ and 16 for being environment-friendly, the statement by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department said.

ALSO READ |Durga Puja 2022: From a pandal honouring singer KK, to one dedicated to pets; check out these themes

Salt Lake FD block, Kumartuli Sarbojanin and Yuvamaitri occupied the top three positions in the ‘environment-friendly’ category, while Batam Club, Bhabanipur Sitala Mandir and Forward Club were given the first, second and third spots respectively in the ‘special selection’ category, it said.

Behala Uttar Halpara club, Behala Players’ Corner and Belgachia Sadharan Durgostav were adjudged the top three pujas in the ‘innovative idea’ category.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 11:25:14 am
Next Story

Sunday Long Reads: How community Durga Puja started, consumption of Puja over the years, book review and more

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

bandana jain
Artist uses ‘discarded corrugated boxes, delivery cartons’ to create unique artworks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 02: Latest News
Advertisement