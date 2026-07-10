53 teapots, a Chinese bed: Inside Roja actor Madhoo Shah’s stunning sea-facing home

Madhoo Shah recently opened the doors to her stunning sea-facing residence for a home tour. The Roja actor, who married in 1999, revealed that she moved into the house soon after her wedding and has been living there ever since with her husband, mother-in-law, and two children.

During the home tour with Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus, Madhoo shared that despite the house being decades old, it continues to give her a sense of comfort and warmth that modern homes often lack.

The house opens to an expansive living space that beautifully blends vintage aesthetics with personal touches, creating a space that feels both luxurious and vintage.

The home’s entrance immediately reflects the family’s spiritual beliefs. A painting of Lord Ganesha to welcome guests, while several idols are placed throughout the house to maintain positive energy. The walls are adorned with paintings of Lord Buddha, Mother Mary, and angels, reflecting a harmonious blend of faith and artistic expression in the actor’s family.

The living area features a wooden Chinese bed (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) The living area features a wooden Chinese bed (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

The spacious living room stands out with its elegant cream and beige colour palette. Madhoo revealed that she intentionally added touches of red across the space to bring a pop of colour. The room is furnished with vintage pieces that exude a timeless appeal.

One of the highlights is a Chinese bed placed in the hall. The actor shared that there were originally two such beds, but one was removed to make the space feel less crowded.

The hall is also decorated with antique collectables and glass showpieces, adding character to the interiors. Large windows open up to picturesque views of the ocean, allowing natural light and fresh air to flood the space.

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The house features several antique pieces (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) The house features several antique pieces (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

Another striking feature of the residence is the dedicated dining area, which can comfortably seat up to 12 people. Red dining chairs continue the colour theme seen throughout the home, while an antique Chinese stone showpiece serves as the focal point of the room.

Madhoo described the intricately crafted piece as something that brings life to the space.

The dining space features a hint of red (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus) The dining space features a hint of red (Photo: Pinkvilla Lifestyle Plus)

53 teapots from across the world

One of the most unique collections in the house is a display of 53 teapots, collected by her mother-in-law from 53 different places around the world. During the tour, the actor also revealed that the home was not designed by a professional interior designer. Instead, her husband and mother-in-law personally curated the interiors with their own vision and personal touches to every corner of the space.

The house also has a hallway with several frames featuring miniature photos of Gods and Goddesses.

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Balancing maximalism with clutter-free spaces

Sachin Gupta, Founder and Principal Designer at Beyond Designs, explained how designers strike a balance between visually rich interiors and clutter-free spaces. He shared that maximalism requires sequencing. “In every room, we decide the hierarchy of what the eye should meet first, what it discovers next, and what it rests on. When that sequence is designed with intention, a visually rich space feels orchestrated rather than overwhelming. The richness becomes something you explore gradually, not something that confronts you all at once,” he said.

Gupta added, “We also rely heavily on material and tonal coherence to hold a layered room together. You can have a room with six different cultural influences, as our work often does, but if the palette, the finish quality, and the scale of the objects are all speaking the same language, the room reads as considered rather than chaotic.”