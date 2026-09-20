5 Indian villages where traditional crafts still thrive

Pattachitra painting of Raga Kodaba of Odissi music depicted in the form of two lovers (Photo: Wikipedia)

Across India, traditional crafts are not confined to museums or galleries. In several villages, artisans continue to practise techniques passed down through generations, often turning homes and small workshops into living centres of craft.

From Odisha’s Pattachitra paintings and appliqué work to Gujarat’s Rogan art and Karnataka’s lacquered wooden toys, these villages offer travellers a closer look at India’s artistic traditions — and at the communities working to keep them relevant.

1. Raghurajpur, Odisha — Pattachitra and palm-leaf art

Around 12 km from Puri, Raghurajpur is one of India’s best-known heritage craft villages. Almost every home doubles as an artist’s workshop, with the village particularly known for Pattachitra, the traditional painting style created on prepared cloth.