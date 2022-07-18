Chennai’s Napier Bridge gets ‘decked up’ like a chessboard; netizens are not convinced

The 44th International Chess Olympiad is set to begin on July 28, and Chennai is ready to play the perfect host to the competition.

As such, as a surprise for the citizens of Chennai and the tournament’s competitors, the city’s British-era Napier Bridge, built over the Coovum River near Marina beach, got a classic makeover — like a chessboard.

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sahu, principal secretary of the department of environment, climate change, and forests in the Tamil Nadu government, shared a picture of the customised bridge that she captioned: “Chennai, the chess capital of India, is all set to host the grand Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a chess board.”

Chennai the Chess Capital of India is all set to host the grand, Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a Chess Board.Check it out 😊 #ChessOlympiad2022 #ChessOlympiad #Chennai pic.twitter.com/wEsUfGHMlU — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 16, 2022

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also gave a peek of the bridge to Twitterati.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Welcome To Namma Ooru Chennai!”

But netizens were not impressed, and many said the design, which looks like an optical illusion, can lead to road accidents.

@mkstalin sir, this is dangerous for some drivers. Will create dizziness and not good. pls take this out pls…. No repetitive patterns on roads plzzzzzz… — SNAFU (@Srivida) July 16, 2022

A welcome move to integrate art, sports into urban spaces – but this must be done taking various health conditions into consideration too… Even if it’s a one-way road, some ppl might get dizzy and uncomfortable… — Rishika M (@rishika_mg) July 16, 2022

This can cause serious accidents. What a strange idea!! — Rants&Roasts (@Sydusm) July 16, 2022

Is it safe to put this type of pattern on a road? I mean it surely will make you dizzy driving on a sunny day. — Kunal (@EngineerMonk) July 17, 2022

Public road with “improper” markings are safety hazard Could’ve placed big chess pieces at either side of the road,but instead they chose this pic.twitter.com/wvOkSGfQ3w — ً (@col_hindsight) July 16, 2022

Earlier, actor Rajinikanth had released the teaser video for the Olympiad that is scheduled to take place at Mamallapuram near Chennai until August 10.

