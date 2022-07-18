scorecardresearch
Chennai’s Napier Bridge gets ‘decked up’ like a chessboard; netizens are not convinced

"Is it safe to put this type of pattern on a road? I mean it surely will make you dizzy driving on a sunny day," one Twitter user wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 18, 2022 7:00:28 pm
Chess Olympiad, Napier Bridge, ChennaiNapier Bridge has been repainted ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad. (Supriya Sahu/Twitter)

The 44th International Chess Olympiad is set to begin on July 28, and Chennai is ready to play the perfect host to the competition.

As such, as a surprise for the citizens of Chennai and the tournament’s competitors, the city’s British-era Napier Bridge, built over the Coovum River near Marina beach, got a classic makeover — like a chessboard.

Taking to Twitter, Supriya Sahu, principal secretary of the department of environment, climate change, and forests in the Tamil Nadu government, shared a picture of the customised bridge that she captioned: “Chennai, the chess capital of India, is all set to host the grand Chess Olympiad 2022. The iconic Napier Bridge is decked up like a chess board.”

M K Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, also gave a peek of the bridge to Twitterati.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Welcome To Namma Ooru Chennai!”

But netizens were not impressed, and many said the design, which looks like an optical illusion, can lead to road accidents.

Earlier, actor Rajinikanth had released the teaser video for the Olympiad that is scheduled to take place at Mamallapuram near Chennai until August 10.

