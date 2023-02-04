36th edition of the Surajkund Crafts Mela commences in Faridabad

The 36th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela has commenced in Faridabad with a sea of visitors marking their presence on the first day, February 3. According to the official website, the Mela will go on till February 19 and is open to all from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm.

Organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs, the fair is considered to be one of the largest craft fairs in the world, showcasing the richness and diversity of the handicrafts, handlooms and cultural fabric of India.

This year’s theme state is the north-east region, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is participating as the partner nation, which includes India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Visitors posing in a front of portraits. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Visitors posing in a front of portraits. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Vice President of India, inaugurated the fair and told PTI that India has become the fastest-growing economy in the world, and artisans and craftsmen have made significant contributions to it. “Earlier, our country was in 10th place in terms of economic progress, whereas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has now jumped to 5th place, and I am hopeful that India will soon be at the first position,” said Dhankhar.

The stalls at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) The stalls at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Vice President inaugurating the mela is a matter of pride, and it gives a great opportunity to artisans from India and abroad to showcase their rich legacy of arts and crafts. “Along with strengthening the unity in diversity of our country, Surajkund International Crafts Mela takes forward the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” the chief minister said.

Visitors performing dance with artistes. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Visitors performing dance with artistes. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Located within the mela premises, a large number of famous national and international folk artistes and cultural groups present performances at the Chaupals and open-air theatres. A multi-cuisine food court provides ethnic cuisines from all over the world, which are immensely popular among visitors.

Handicrafts being sold at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Handicrafts being sold at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In all, the mela is “a custodian of the heritage crafts involving the use of traditional skills that are fading away due to cheap machine-made imitations,” as per the Haryana Tourism website.

Advertisement

Artists performing in Surajkund Mela after inauguration by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Artists performing in Surajkund Mela after inauguration by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In 1987, the idea was implemented to transform the canvas of Surajkund and the seat of the 10th century Tomar chieftain, Surajpal, into a marvellous venue for India’s finest handloom and handicrafts fair.

Artistes dressed up in flamboyant outfits and performing dance. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Artistes dressed up in flamboyant outfits and performing dance. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Spread over a vast expanse of 40 acres, the mela ground houses over a thousand work huts to host craft persons and weavers. The entire landscape is dotted with thatched huts, performance areas, food courts and entertainment zones.

Lights and dance show at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Lights and dance show at the mela. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

In 2013, the mela was elevated to the international level. Gradually, more and more countries participated in this fair. Today, this event occupies a prominent place in the international tourist calendar.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!