150 rooms across 10 Acres: Step inside Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan’s sprawling ancestral property, Pataudi Palace, boasts a fascinating royal history. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the heritage property in Pataudi town, Gurgaon, Haryana, was built in 1935, spans 10 acres, and has not 5, not 10, but 150 rooms.

Royal origins

According to a report by Architectural Digest, “Ibrahim Kothi was only built because when Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi attempted to marry a princess from Bhopal, his new in-laws deemed his older palace too small for a Bhopali princess to live in.”

Designed by architect Robert Tor Russell, who had also worked on Connaught Place in New Delhi, the property focuses on “fusing clean lines and geometric forms of European neoclassical style with the playfulness of the Art Deco movement”. Traditional floral motifs reflected the Indian context, and the report adds that the result “transplanted the Raj-deco sophistication of Lutyens’ Delhi to rural Haryana”.