150 rooms across 10 Acres: Step inside Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace

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Saif Ali Khan’s sprawling ancestral property, Pataudi Palace, boasts a fascinating royal history. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, the heritage property in Pataudi town, Gurgaon, Haryana, was built in 1935, spans 10 acres, and has not 5, not 10, but 150 rooms.
Royal origins
According to a report by Architectural Digest, “Ibrahim Kothi was only built because when Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi attempted to marry a princess from Bhopal, his new in-laws deemed his older palace too small for a Bhopali princess to live in.”
Designed by architect Robert Tor Russell, who had also worked on Connaught Place in New Delhi, the property focuses on “fusing clean lines and geometric forms of European neoclassical style with the playfulness of the Art Deco movement”. Traditional floral motifs reflected the Indian context, and the report adds that the result “transplanted the Raj-deco sophistication of Lutyens’ Delhi to rural Haryana”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
In 2005, it was leased to the Neemrana Hotels group, but in 2014, Saif Ali Khan paid a whopping Rs 800 crores to buy the heritage property back after the passing of his father and the late Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Meanwhile, plenty of films and television series were shot in the palace: Animal, Veer Zara, Rang De Basanti, Eat, Pray, Love, Mangal Pandey, Gandhi My Father, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Tandav, to name a few.
What lies inside
While Khan owns the sprawling ancestral property, his sister Soha owns a two-bedroom apartment converted from what was once the palace’s generator room. Of the 150 rooms in the property, seven are dressing rooms, seven are bedrooms, seven are billiard rooms, and there are multiple drawing and sitting rooms. There’s also an archival library where the Sacred Games actor loves to spend quiet afternoons, a stunning reflective pool for the kids to enjoy summer soaks, and an expansive garden for the family to host luncheons and picnics in. Inspired by the Sanchi Stupa, the property features a dome held up by fluted columned pillars, verandas with high ceilings, parquet floors and pink Venetian chandeliers.
During a 2021 interview with Forbes India, Khan had shared: “I do not feel more at home anywhere else than at the Pataudi Palace. Every place else, somehow, feels rented and temporary. We have had many events here when the entire family–all the parents and kids–have gotten together, and these are some of my fondest memories in the place.”
Saif’s favourite spot
Talking about his favourite spot in the house, he shared: “From the middle of the palace, from an open chhabutra, you can see the moon, and that is my favourite spot to sit in and look at the moon and the stars. My second favourite space is the library. Some time ago, I renovated the palace and added some personal touches to it.”
Neha Raina, Studio IAAD, shared that curated objects like old furniture, family photographs, or handwritten notes help create a space that feels emotionally lived-in. According to her, such objects carry a sense of personal history that new purchases simply cannot replicate.
“An old writing desk, a musical instrument placed in a living space, inherited furniture, handwritten notes, framed letters, or collected artefacts introduce memory into a home. They shift interiors away from looking overly assembled or trend-driven, reflecting the people who inhabit them,” Raina told indianexpress.com.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.