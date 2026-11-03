10,000 sq ft, hanging pool and geometric interiors: Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 80-crore Gurgaon bungalow

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We have all seen snippets of Virat Kohli’s lavish 7,000-square-foot Mumbai apartment worth Rs 34 crore. We have also gotten a tour of his biophilic Californian Konkan-style four-bedroom villa in Alibag. But did you know the Indian cricketer also owns a sprawling bungalow in DLF City Phase 1—one of the wealthiest areas of Delhi NCR?
Valued at Rs 80 crores and spread across 10,000 square feet, the property boasts incredible, state-of-the-art amenities, including a hanging swimming pool and a home gym designed for a high-performance athlete, reports Magicbricks.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
What lies inside
The cricketer’s taste for the flamboyant comes through in the modern interiors of his home. Textured walls, Italian marble flooring and wooden furniture, highlighted by strategic lighting fixtures, give the space a cosy yet upscale feel. When you walk inside, expect dark cabinets, abstract art installations, and spacious rooms modelled after 3D abstractions of an interlocking geometric structure.
Besides multiple bedrooms, designer washrooms, expansive balconies, and entertainment zones, the living area features a stunning circular chandelier hanging from a high ceiling, while neutral couches, curtains, and Lord Buddha decor elements create a peaceful space to unwind. A round coffee table sits at the centre, while floor-to-ceiling windows allow sunlight to illuminate the space.
Imran Khan, Concept Designer and Gold Leafing Artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, Mumbai, says these windows create a sleek, metropolitan, sophisticated character and make spaces feel larger, particularly in apartments where floor area may be limited.
According to him, large glass surfaces also allow natural light to travel deeper into a room. “It complements contemporary luxury interiors, especially when paired with stone, wood, metal, and refined upholstery, bringing in natural light—the biggest luxury they bring,” he told indianexpress.com.
The state-of-the-art gym is stocked with machines and equipment to cater to the cricketer’s passion for fitness. According to Free Press Journal, the rustic garden area is one of Kohli’s favourite spots on the property. Velvet grass and an antique wooden staircase lead up to the private hanging swimming pool, one of the greatest attractions for visitors, while the home bar set-up helps Kohli host friends and family for intimate gatherings.
Manoj Goyal, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd believes luxury housing is moving toward the ‘curated lifestyle house’ — a home that reflects the person living in it rather than simply signalling how much they spent.
According to him, the future of luxury in personal homes is moving beyond overfilling rooms with expensive objects. “Rather, I see those homes becoming selective in the quality of pieces and how those pieces become instrumental in developing the house’s character,” he shared.
Even though Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, have moved to London with their two children, his parents and brother’s family still live there.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.