10,000 sq ft, hanging pool and geometric interiors: Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 80-crore Gurgaon bungalow

We have all seen snippets of Virat Kohli’s lavish 7,000-square-foot Mumbai apartment worth Rs 34 crore. We have also gotten a tour of his biophilic Californian Konkan-style four-bedroom villa in Alibag. But did you know the Indian cricketer also owns a sprawling bungalow in DLF City Phase 1—one of the wealthiest areas of Delhi NCR?

Valued at Rs 80 crores and spread across 10,000 square feet, the property boasts incredible, state-of-the-art amenities, including a hanging swimming pool and a home gym designed for a high-performance athlete, reports Magicbricks.

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