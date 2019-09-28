Around the world, ethically

Autumn is when boots and coats are our best companions. It’s the perfect season to pack the backpacks and head out to explore new vistas. Cheap tickets, beautiful weather and the promise of natural beauty make the season a prime time to travel. The number of travellers around the world is increasing annually.

“Due to films and social media, places around the world are flooded with tourists. The increasing number of visitors has also significantly impacted resources and increased pollution in many local spaces. It is our duty as travellers to embrace ethical techniques and take responsibility by choosing tourism that is sustainable,” says Rohan Ratnapal, CEO, Rivers and Ridges, a Pune-based adventure travel organisation.

Aarti Karve, co-founder of Jungle Belles, a women-only wildlife tourism club, adds that responsible travel means being socially and culturally aware of the place you are visiting and minimising your carbon footprint on the local environment. “It also means trying to generate positive economic benefit for that community.

You must not leave a negative taste in the mouths of the local community of the place that you are visiting,” she adds. Here are some ways you can become a responsible tourist:

Choosing the right tour organisations

Go for travel organisers that promote and provide green and ethical tourism, which means that they ensure that tourists do not destroy the environment and wildlife they visit. Pick tour agencies that employ local staff, pay decent wages and respect cultural heritage and diversity. Also, travel in small groups as this will bring you closer to the place.

Watch the carbon footprint

Recycle wherever possible, use renewable energy, stay in eco lodges or opt for home stay, minimise bottled water consumption and conserve water wherever you can. “Travellers generally depend on single-use products that are packaged in materials harmful to the environment. Avoid plastic and buy products that care for the environment. Use recycled paper and cotton bags,” says Ratnapal.

Shop local

Eat at local places, buy souvenirs from neighbourhood shops and try out traditional offerings. This would help in developing the economic status of the place you are visiting. Study the area that you are visiting before you set foot there.

If the place has a different language, familiarise yourself with at least some common words to interact with the locals. Local people would appreciate you more for trying to learn their language

Be respectful and careful

Respect cultures and religious beliefs of the local people, try to follow their dress sensibilities as much as possible and inform yourself of their culture, customs and attitudes. The purpose of travel is to open yourself to new influences and respecting people is a good place to start. Be considerate with the fellow travellers. Offer help

where you can.