Armaan Jain faces questions over cooking in aluminium utensil: ‘Don’t use’

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Actor Armaan Jain recently shared a video on Instagram showing him blissfully cooking something in an aluminium vessel. The post says, “Armaan in the kitchen is an expensive exercise.” However, amid appreciation from his fans, some users requested him to avoid aluminium utensils.
“Don’t use aluminium utensils,” one user wrote, and another agreed. Yet another user commented, “Is that an aluminium vessel? At least stop using it for cooking.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Indian households have used aluminium utensils for many years, and their popularity has a practical reason. But can we use them regularly? Experts explain.
Dr Pankaj Khatana, Sr Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says, “Aluminium heats up quickly and distributes heat well, so food gets cooked faster and more evenly. The utensils are also light in weight, easy to handle and relatively inexpensive, which makes them convenient for everyday cooking.”
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From a health perspective, Dr Pankaj advises people to avoid cooking or storing very acidic foods for long periods in aluminium vessels.
“Foods containing tomatoes, tamarind, lemon or vinegar can react with the metal, particularly if the utensil is old, scratched or damaged. In such situations, some aluminium can leach into the food,” he says.
Occasional use of normal-quality aluminium cookware is not believed to pose a major health risk, but to minimise exposure, it is advisable to avoid long-term cooking and storing salty and acidic foods in uncoated aluminium vessels.
Dr Deepak Jha, Chief – Surgical Oncology & Breast Surgery, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, says, “There has been no evidence that aluminium causes cancer, but there are worries about possible health effects from repeated contact with large amounts of aluminium.”
“Choosing stainless steel, glass or other suitable cookware can help to reduce aluminium in food,” he adds.
The important thing is not to panic or stop using aluminium utensils altogether. Simple precautions and sensible use are more important than avoiding aluminium altogether.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.