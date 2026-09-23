Armaan Jain faces questions over cooking in aluminium utensil: ‘Don’t use’

Armaan Jain recently shared a video of himself cooking in an aluminium vessel, prompting questions about the everyday use of the cookware (Image Source: AI & Instagram/@therealarmaanjain)

Actor Armaan Jain recently shared a video on Instagram showing him blissfully cooking something in an aluminium vessel. The post says, “Armaan in the kitchen is an expensive exercise.” However, amid appreciation from his fans, some users requested him to avoid aluminium utensils.

“Don’t use aluminium utensils,” one user wrote, and another agreed. Yet another user commented, “Is that an aluminium vessel? At least stop using it for cooking.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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