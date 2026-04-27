‘They took 87,000 without permission’: Archana Puran Singh’s son Aayushmaan Sethi provides an update after falling for a ‘free trial’ trap; a cybersecurity expert shares what to watch out for

A recent vlog posted on the YouTube channel Aary Vlogs, featuring Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s family, has brought attention to a situation many people quietly face — unexpected online charges that can escalate into significant financial loss. Their younger son, Aayushmaan Sethi, reportedly lost Rs 87,000 in what appears to be a credit card-related issue linked to an online subscription or trial. The incident came to light after a payment notification from his PlayStation account left the family surprised, and it unfolded in real time as he tried to figure out what had gone wrong.

What makes the situation particularly relatable is how easily such incidents can happen. Recalling an earlier experience, the elder son, Aaryamann, shared, “When we were doing recce for my song Choti Baatein, Aayushmaan received a message saying around 80,000 had been debited from his video gaming account, which he never got back.” This time, however, Aayushmaan insisted the circumstances were different. He explained, “Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go… without asking my permission.”

As the conversation unfolded, Parmeet pointed out, “You are always in a hurry.” Aayushmaan pushed back, saying, “I wasn’t in a hurry. And I was doing your job.” He further added, “You guys are not dealing with this. I am dealing with this. Nobody has any expertise here – I will fix it myself,” taking ownership of resolving the issue. Later, while discussing the details, he admitted, “I don’t know. I cannot recall the name of it at this moment,” and added, “It is not some shady website. I am using it-it is fine and useful. But they confused me regarding the seven-day free trial. First, they deducted a $0 transaction, which I approved. Then, after an hour, they took away 87,000 without my permission.”

He also highlighted the frustration many users face when trying to resolve such issues, saying, “They are making me speak to the AI only.” Reflecting on his experience, he noted, “I faced a similar fraud about a year ago.” Parmeet, however, pointed out a key distinction in this case: “Here, that is not the case. You pressed the button and permitted them to deduct the money (sic).”

The family has now shared an update on the situation. In the latest vlog episode, Aayushmaan, during a video call with Aaryamann, revealed that the issue had been resolved after reaching out to the company. He said, “After emailing the company that charged the money, they are like, haan thik hai, take your money back. No problem. We will send it back. So it’s fine.”

But how do ‘free trial’ offers and $0 authorisation charges work, and why are they risky?

Shiva Prakash Devaraju, IPS & Cybersecurity Expert, tells indianexpress.com, “Free trial offers and zero authorisation charges are often used to verify whether a card is active, but they also serve as a gateway for enabling recurring payments. In many cases, users unknowingly consent to auto-debit clauses buried within terms and conditions. The risk lies not in the zero charge itself, but in the mandate it activates.”

He suggests that users should carefully check for any mention of subscription cycles, auto-renewal clauses, and billing frequency before entering card details. “It is critical to verify whether the platform requires explicit OTP-based approval for recurring transactions, as this adds a layer of control,” says Devaraju.

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Legal or banking protections available

If an unauthorised or disputed transaction occurs, Devaraju mentions that users have the right to raise a chargeback request with their bank or card issuer.

“The first step should be to immediately block or disable the card to prevent further deductions. This should be followed by lodging a formal complaint with the bank, detailing the transaction and the nature of consent. In India, users can also report such incidents on the national cybercrime portal and inform the bank within the stipulated time frame to limit liability. Timely reporting significantly improves the chances of reversal, especially if the transaction is flagged early,” he explains.

Practical precautions individuals can follow to avoid falling into similar traps

Devaraju recommends that users avoid saving card details on multiple platforms and instead prefer virtual cards or limited-use cards for online transactions. It is advisable to enable transaction alerts and set spending limits wherever possible.

“Even on well-known platforms, users should not assume safety without reviewing payment terms, as misleading subscription models are a common issue. Regularly reviewing bank statements and active subscriptions helps in identifying unauthorised deductions early. A cautious approach to every payment request, regardless of platform familiarity, remains the most effective safeguard,” concludes Devaraju.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.